Prolific points scorer Amy Clinton joins Leeds Rhinos Netball for 2022

Leeds Rhinos new signing Amy Clinton in action for Celtic Dragons against Manchester Thunder. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

The Oldham-born player returns to the north after making 18 appearances for Celtic Dragons last season and notching up 424 goals.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Rhinos and can’t wait to get started,” said 24-year-old Clinton. “The team did so well last year getting into the top four in their first season and I can’t wait to see what we can do next year.

“Looking at the team from the outside last season they looked to have a really good team environment and a really tight knit group. The programme looks amazing, it’s full time which I have not experienced before and it’s a lot closer to home so that will be good. I have played with a few of the girls before in my career so I am looking forward to making those connections again.

Leeds Rhinos new signing Amy Clinton. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

“My ambitions for the season are to continue learning, play the best I can and be the best team-mate I can be. Last year was a big learning experience and my first time getting a considerable amount of court time and I am looking forward to using what I learned in the upcoming season.”

Amy was part of the England development set-up for several years and played for the Under-21 squad who won the Netball Europe title in 2016 and bronze at the Netball World Youth Cup in 2017.

Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball’s franchise director, said: “Amy is a talented athlete and a prolific scorer and we are delighted she is part of our squad for next season. She has proven herself at Superleague level and brings with her plenty of experience and I think the Rhinos fans will love watching her play.”

Rhinos assistant coach Maggie Birkinshaw added: “Amy is a quality addition to our team. She is calm, composed and skilful in front of the goal and her shot accuracy is a key attribute in her game.

“She had an impressive season with the Dragons in 2021 and has a great attitude and plenty of ambition so I think she will fit in perfectly to our squad.”