Pressure off Dewsbury Rams for trip to Featherstone Rovers

LOAN STAR: Dale Ferguson won't be eligible for Dewsbury Rams against his parent club Featherstone Rovers this weekend. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

The narrow win over Widnes means there is much less at stake on Sunday when they take on high-flying Featherstone, who have lost just one of their 16 league games this season.

Head coach Greenwood feels it will take something miraculous for Dewsbury to be caught by Swinton Lions or Oldham, who occupy the Championship's relegation places.

Dewsbury were beaten 68-24 by Rovers when the sides met earlier in the season and Greenwood is eager to see an improvement on that display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Along with Toulouse, they are the ones to watch. It is a total free-hit, they are smashing everybody," said Greenwood of Featherstone.

"Batley gave them a game at their place in the first league game but since then hardly anyone has laid a glove on them.

"There is a slight bit of pressure off after the win over Widnes. We want to improve from what we displayed against them at our place. We want to give a much better impression than what we did that day."

Dale Ferguson and Jimmy Beckett have both joined the Rams on loan from Featherstone. The duo both scored a try in last weekend's win but will not be eligible to face their parent club on Sunday.

"It is an unwritten gentlemen's agreement that you wouldn't play against your parent club," Greenwood added.