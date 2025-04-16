Pickard backs student sport as headline sponsor of Leeds Varsity 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds property firm Pickard Properties has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for Leeds Varsity 2025, marking the fifth year the company has supported the city’s biggest student sporting event.

The annual showdown, which sees students from Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds go head-to-head across three action-packed days, returns from Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 April.

This year’s Varsity will feature 68 fixtures across 24 sports, including rugby league, netball, ice hockey, futsal and rowing.

The competition will conclude with its traditional finale at Headingley Stadium, where the universities’ Rugby Union 1st teams will battle it out for the prestigious Varsity Trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.

Pickard Properties’ director Miles Pickard, centre, with the Varsity Trophy, launches Varsity 2025

Leeds Varsity has become one of the most anticipated events in the city’s student calendar, combining friendly rivalry with elite-level sporting competition. The support of long-standing partners like Pickard Properties helps to keep the event thriving.

Miles Pickard, Director of Pickard Properties, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring Varsity 2025, and we’re excited to continue our support of student sports in Leeds. It’s always an event that brings the whole student community together, and we are proud to play a part in that.”

“The atmosphere throughout Varsity is nothing short of electrifying, with students from all backgrounds coming together to compete at an incredibly high level. Varsity 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling and competitive three days of sport, filled with passionate performances and unforgettable moments for everyone involved.”

The family-run property business, which has a large portfolio of student homes across Leeds including the 604-bed Carlton Hill development, has built a strong reputation among the city’s student population.

Pickard added: “Beyond the excitement of the competition itself, sport offers an important outlet for students, particularly when it comes to their mental health and wellbeing. It’s a fantastic way for them to stay active, form connections, and take a break from academic pressures.”

Organisers from both universities welcomed Pickard Properties’ continued backing of the event.

Josephine Mannion, Student Sport Manager at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Pickard Properties back as headline sponsor. Its continued support allows us to put on a truly unforgettable event each year, and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best yet.”

Lydia Shale, Activities and Opportunities Officer at Leeds University Union, added: “Varsity is one of the biggest dates in the student calendar and is a great opportunity for students to show pride for their university and for Leeds. This year we’re hoping to engage more students than ever—thank you to Pickard for helping us to put on another great event.”