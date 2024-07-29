Paris 2024: 'The Olympics is special to me' Yorkshire's superman Tom Pidcock wins stunning mountain bike gold
In a most thrilling race with as many twists and turns as the 4.4km course itself, the Yorkshireman who turns 25 on Tuesday roared back from an early puncture to claim Olympic gold for a second time.
Having stormed back to retake the lead from French favourite Victor Koretzky on the penultimate lap, Pidcock needed to summon all his attacking instincts once again on the last of the eight laps to reclaim leadership once and for all with a daring overtake on the left-side of a tree.
His emergence over the brow of the hill and down towards the finish line drew boos from a partisan French crowd punctuated occasionally by Union Jacks, but while accepting it was a “shame” to hear that reaction, it merely added to the narrative of a dramatic Olympic contest.
“I think it’s definitely the most emotionally-draining victory,” said Pidcock, who adds a second Olympic gold medal in mountain biking to world titles on that bike and a cyclo-cross, a stage win at the Tour de France and two victories in Spring Classics.
“The build-up was such a long time in my head, then the waiting all week, not just that but the training.
“It all builds up and then when you cross the line it all pours out. To deal with that takes so much energy and focus. It’s really difficult.”
Whether it was his greatest victory - given the fact he had to make up eight positions and 39 seconds after his puncture on the third lap it would be hard to beat - Pidcock added: “Subjectively my back hurts, I was suffering. It was definitely not the most enjoyable.
“It was difficult to enjoy it because of the situation. The point of the Olympics is excellence and uphold the values of the Olympics.
“I just didn’t want to give up, my goal was to get back to the front. I came here to win.”
In winning the title, Leeds lad Pidcock – who will look to complete a unique Olympic double in the road race on Saturday – becomes the first Yorkshire athlete to successfully defend an individual Olympic gold medal since Alistair Brownlee in the triathlon eight years ago.
“Ever since winning, I wanted to come back and defend my title,” said Pidcock.
“If the Olympics was in 2020 I wouldn’t have even gone. Even though I’d won a few World Cups before going in I went in as an outsider.
“It’s completely different coming to defend a title to have that pressure, that expectation. It’s a completely different challenge and much harder.
“This is what makes the Olympics so special to me, it’s bigger than cycling. People back home get into the Olympic spirit, they celebrate every gold medal.
“The biggest thing for me is to inspire.”
