Olympics: Who, what, where & when - Your guide to Yorkshire’s athletes in Tokyo

Pontefract's Max Litchfield qualified eighth overall from the heats of the men's 400m Individual Medley at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

We’re keeping all the details of their efforts in one place for you, listing when they are in action and how they perform over the next couple of weeks or so in Tokyo.

Scroll through the list below to see when they are competing.

Athletics

Middlebrough's Paul Drinkhall came through his first round match in the men's table tennis against Iran's Nima Alamian. Picture: AP/Kin Cheung

Alexandra Bell (Leeds): 800m. When? When? 800m heats take place on Friday, July 30 from 1.55am; semi-finals from 12.50pm on Saturday, July 31; final at 1.25pm on Tuesday, August 3.

Tom Bosworth (Leeds Beckett Uni): 20km walk. When? Final takes place onTuesday, August 5, 8.30am

Beth Dobbin (Doncaster): 200m + 4x100. When? Monday, August 2: heats from 2.30am, semi-finals from 11.25am; Tuesday, August 3: final at 1.50pm.

Keely Hodgkinson (Leeds Beckett Uni): 800m. When? 800m heats take place on Friday, July 30 from 1.55am; semi-finals from 12.50pm on Saturday, July 31; final at 1.25pm on Tuesday, August 3.

Leeds-based Tom Bosworth is targetting a medal in the Men's 20km Race Walk, in Tokyo. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Richard Kilty (Middlesbrough): 4x100m. When? Heats take place from 3.30am on Thursday, August 5; final at 2.50pm on Friday, August 6.

Amy-Eloise Markovc (Wakefield Harriers): 5,000m. When? Heats on Friday, July 30 from 11am; final is at 1.40pm on Monday, August 2.

Marc Scott (Northallerton): 5,000m and 10,000m. When? 5,000m heats take place on Tuesday, August 3, 12pm; final is at 1pm on Friday, August 6; Men’s 10,000m final is at 12.30pm on Friday, July 30.

Lee Thompson (Sheffield and Dearne): 4x400m. When? Heats take place from 12.25pm on Friday, August 6; final is at 1.50pm on Saturday, August 7.

Leeds' Katy Marchant will be hoping to medal in the women's sprint, which gets underway on Friday, August 6 in Tokyo. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Badminton

Chloe Birch (grew up Sheffield): women’s doubles. When? Group A games at 12.40pm, Sat July 24; 10am Mon, July 26.

Marcus Ellis (Huddersfield): mixed doubles. When? Group B games at 1.40am (won 2-0); Sun, July 25 at 11.20am and Mon, July 26 at 4am

Cycling

ON THE WAY: City of York's James Wilby safely came through the men's 100m Breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Mountain Bike: Tom Pidcock (Leeds). When? Monday, July 26, 7am

Road: Lizzie Deignan (Otley). When? Sunday, July 25, 5am;

Track: Ed Clancy (Holmfirth): pursuit. When? Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying: Monday, August 2, 9.02am (finals scheduled from 10am on Wednesday, August 4)

Ollie Wood (Wakefield): pursuit. When? Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying: Monday, August 2, 9.02am (finals scheduled from 10am on Wednesday, August 4)

Charlie Tanfield (Great Ayton): Pursuit reserve. When? Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying: Monday, August 2, 9.02am (finals scheduled from 10am on Wednesday, August 4)

Katy Marchant (Leeds): sprint. When? Sprint qualifying, heats and repechages from 7.30am on Friday, August 6 and 7; semi-finals and final from 2.15am on Sunday, August 8.

Diving

Dan Goodfellow (City of Leeds): 3m synchro. When? Final is held from 7am on Wed, July 28.

Jack Laugher (Ripon/City of Leeds): 3m and 3m synchro, When? Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final – Wednesday, July 28, 7am. Men’s 3m Springboard - Preliminary on Monday, August 2, 7am, semi-final at 2am on Tue, August 3 and final from 7am on Tue, August 3.

Matty Lee (Leeds): 10m synchro Fnal. When? Monday, July 26, 7am;

Lois Toulson (Huddersfield): 10m and 10m synchro. When? Women’s 10m Synchro Final - Tues, July 27, 7am Women’s 10m – preliminary is at 7am on Wed, August 4 with the semi-finals and final from 2am on Thu, August 5.

Kat Torrance (City of Leeds): 3m synchro. When? Sun, July 25, 7am

Equestrian

Charlotte Fry (Scarborough): Dressage. When? Tue, July 27, 9am.

Oliver Townend (Huddersfield): 3-day event. When? Individual Jumping - Mon, Aug 2, 12;.45pm;

Football

Millie Bright (Sheffield); Rachel Daly (Harrogate), Ellie Roebuck (Sheffield): When? Wed, July 21 v Chile (W 2-0); Sat, July 24 v Japan, 11.30am; Tue, July 27, 12pm v Canada.

Golf

Jodi Shadoff (Catterick): When? From Tues, Aug 3 through to Fri, Aug 6 (all rounds starting at 11.30pm)

Rugby 7s

Abi Burton (Castleford). When? Pool A fixtures: Thu, July 29, 3am v ROC; Thu, July 29, 10.30am v New Zealand; Fri, July 30, 3am v Kenya.

Ben Harris (Huddersfield). When? Pool B fixtures: Mon, July 26, 1.30am v Canada, Mon, July 26, 8.30am v Japan, Tue, July 1.30am v Fiji.

Sport Climbing

Shauna Coxsey (Lives/trains in Sheffield): When? Wed, Aug 4, 9am onwards: qualification; Fri, Aug 6, from 9.30am: finals.

Swimming

Max Litchfield (Pontefract): 400m Individual Medley. When? Heats on Sat, July 24 - qualified eighth overall; final scheduled for 2.30am on Sunday, July 25;

Joe Litchfield (Pontefract): 200m Individual Medley. When? Heats held on Wed, July 28 from 11.50am onwards

James Wilby (City of York): 100m and 200m breaststroke. When? 100m breaststroke heats, Sat, July 24, 12.35pm (qualified after finishing second in Heat 5), Semi-finals start at 3.33am on Sun, July 25, final scheduled for 3.12am on Mon, July 26; 200m breasstroke heats scheduled for 11.42am on Tue, July 27

Aimee Willmott (Middlesbrough): 400m Individual Medley. When? Heats scheduled from 12.05pm on Sat, July 24 (qualified as second fastest overall); final scheduled for 3.12am on Sun, July 25.

Taekwondo

Bradly Sinden (Doncaster): 68kg. When? Round of 16 – Sunday, July 25, 4.30am;

Table Tennis

Paul Drinkhall (Middlesbrough): individual. When? 1st Round - beat Nima Alamian (Iran) 4-1 (11-7, 11-1, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10); 2nd Round - Sun, July 25 8.15am v Robert Gardos (AUT),

Trampoline

Bryony Page (Lives/Trains Sheffield): individual. When? Women’s Qualification - Fri, July 30, 5am; Women’s Final - Fri, July 30, 6.30am

Triathlon

Jonny Brownlee (Bramhope): men’s and mixed relay. When? Men’s Individual - When? Sunday, July 25, 10.30pm; Mixed Relay – Friday, July 30, 11.30pm.

Jess Learmonth (Leeds): women’s and mixed relay. When? Women’s Individual - Tuesday, July 27, 10.30pm; Mixed Relay – Friday, July 30, 11.30pm.