North Yorkshire trainer hits 300-winner milestone and claims Cartmel Champion title
Haslam took charge of the stables in 2010, following in the footsteps of his late father, Patrick Haslam. Since then, he has established himself as a force in both Flat and National Hunt racing.
In 2024 Jerrysback’s victory in the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter and Calevade’s Cartmel Cup win were strong performances for Haslam. The latter, part-owned by his mother and aunt, was a significant moment that helped secure his first Cartmel Champion Trainer title, displacing three-time winner Jimmy Moffatt.
Haslam’s yard maintains a 42% strike rate for wins and places out of 2,764 starts, an impressive record in the competitive training landscape.
Success has been built on the dedication of his team and the expertise of jockeys who have contributed to key victories.
Ben said: “It’s fantastic to reach 300 winners, especially with a horse in my own, and previously my father’s, colours.
“Each winner has its own story, but there have been some standout moments: Hi Dancer, my first ever winner who triumphed in 16 races; Castle Hill Cassie, our brilliant race mare who clinched the Flying Fillies Listed Race at Pontefract; and Ever So Much, who secured four wins in just 11 days and went on to win 16 races overall.”
“We’ve been fortunate to work with some fantastic jockeys. Richie McLernon has ridden over 80 winners for us over jumps, while Paul Mulrennan and Andrew Mullen have each delivered more than 60 wins on the Flat.”
Haslam also acknowledged the loyalty of owners, such as JP McManus, Middleham Park Racing, Daniel Shapiro, and Racing Knights, who have provided consistent support.
The 2024 Cartmel Champion Trainer title stands as one of Haslam’s greatest accomplishments so far, driven by seven victories across the season. Many of these wins featured the formidable partnership of Haslam, McLernon, and McManus.