OVER the course of his first season with Leeds Knights, Noah McMullin deservedly earned himself the reputation of someone always up for the battle.

It will be no different when he returns for a second term as he willingly takes on the bigger challenge of the Knights defending their NIHL National league title.

Many doubted the Knights would retain the regular season crown they first won in 2022. Even more people will bet against them making it three in a row.

With McMullin leading their D-core, though, they stand a chance.

BATTLE AND COMPETE: Noah McMullin (far left) throws himself to the ice in an attempt to block a shot during last season's NIHL National play-off final against Peterborough Phantoms, the Knights losing out on a shoot-out. Picture: Chris Callaghan/Blueline

What he may lack in size - at 5ft 9ins one of the league’s smaller D-men - McMullin more than makes up for in terms of compete level and heart. Just ask his team-mates and coaches.

Like Canadian team-mate Matt Barron - with who he also won a junior league title back home in Nova Scotia with Yarmouth Mariners in 2018-19 - McMullin had no doubt about returning for a second season once those sort of conversations first started with Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge.

“It was a very easy decision,” said McMullin, currently back home in Nova Scotia for the summer. “It was a no-brainer. I really wanted to be back in Leeds this season and I’m very happy to be coming back.”

So far, Aldridge has confirmed 13 players for next season, all but one of them - former Sheffield Steeldogs’ forward Matt Bissonnette - returning from 2023-24.

BACK FOR MORE: Noah McMullin proved a positive addition for Leeds Knights in 2023-24 and returns to defend the NIHL National title next season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

And while McMullin admits the play-off final defeat in Coventry in a shoot-out to Peterborough Phantoms hurt deeply, he believes the strong team spirit fostered during a second-straight championship-winning season will fuel the fire to set that post-season record straight as the Knights target further silverware in 2024-25.

“I think it’s crucial that a lot of guys are coming back - that’s exactly what needed to happen,” added the 26-year-old left-hander.

“We are a very tight-knit, close group of guys and because we all got along so well, that counts for a lot on and off the ice. We know we all have that hunger for another championship.

“And especially losing that last game of the season together, we are all going to want it even more coming back this season.