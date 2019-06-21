No panic at Farsley says Lee Goddard

THE FORM of Woodlands aside, perhaps the only thing consistent about the Bradford Premier League season so far has been its sheer inconsistency – and the weather.

A sodden, rain-hit year may have put a brake on momentum for most sides, but periods of intermittent form have proved just as significant a bugbear for several fancied contenders, with New Farnley being a classic case in point.

That said, the fact that most of their rivals have also not truly hit their straps either is viewed as a positive by the Lawns Lane outfit, who head to Farsley tomorrow.

Farnley’s current position of eighth is very underwhelming for a side tipped as potential title candidates back in April, having recruited Dan Hodgson, Adam Waite and old-boy Mark Lawson – to supplement the likes of Alex Lilley, Steve Bullen and Lee Goddard already on deck.

But they will be mindful that just 23 points separate themselves and second-placed Hanging Heaton, with nine sides – right down to second-from-bottom Undercliffe – split by just 31 points after nine matches. Farnley captain Goddard said: “You look at the league table and apart from Woodlands, who are looking pretty solid, everyone has lost at least a couple of games.

“If we had won last Saturday, we could have been in the top three or four with a few bonus points.

“But at the moment, I do not think the league is a true reflection of where anyone is, apart from Woodlands.

“The league is quite compact apart from Woodlands and you can still climb the league quickly.

“If someone puts a run together, they can quite easily rise up the table.

“We have lost three games to St Lawrence, Hanging Heaton and a very good and organised Bradford and Bingley side on the day.

“At the minute, we are not losing to the lower-end teams, but the good quality sides.

“So there is no panic in our dressing room. We know if we put a game together, then we will be a force to be reckoned with.

“We just need to get some nice weather, get some consistency and watch it unfold.”

It promises to be a key weekend on two fronts for Farnley, who host Morley in the quarter-finals of the Priestley Cup on Sunday and two positive results could change the complexion of their season by the close of play on Sunday evening.

Goddard added: “Farsley will be tough. They have (James) Logan and (Josh) Poysden who have done well for them and the overseas in (Pat) Kruger.

“It is a big weekend.

“As silly as it sounds, come Sunday if we beat a strong and competitive Morley side, we will be in the semi-finals of the cup.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, leaders Woodlands make the short trip to mid-table Cleckheaton, while Heaton visit Undercliffe.

Third-placed St Lawrence welcome lowly Wrenthorpe and Bradford and Bingley host Townville.

Rock-bottom Methley are at home to Lightcliffe as they seek to rise off the foot of the table.