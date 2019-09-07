New signings, new jerseys - countdown begins to first face-off for Leeds Chiefs

LEEDS CHIEFS’ fans got to see the team jerseys and meet the players at the club’s official shirt launch in the city centre tonight.

The city’s first-ever ice hockey club will launch its first-ever campaign when they visit Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs next Sunday to open the newly-formed NIHL National league season.

NEW ARRIVAL: Forward Andrew Hirst, seen in action for Sheffield Steeldogs last season. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

But players and officials, including player-coach Sam Zajac turned out at The Liquorist to meet fans and unveil the three different jerseys they will wear throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

"It was finally great to meet some of the fans, it makes the whole thing seem a bit more real,” said Zajac, who this week will get on the ice in three practice sessions ahead of their inaugural game.

“I know the players have enjoyed it and can't wait to get out on the ice playing in these jerseys.

"An event like this hopefully gives the fans a good insight into what we're trying to achieve at the club.

NEW START: Steve Duncombe was unveiled to Leeds Chiefs fans at Saturday night's shirt launch at The Liquorist in Leeds. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

"We're looking to do something special in Leeds and we know it's going to take some time to develop, but it looks like we've got a good fanbase to build from.

"Hopefully, as many of them will be down in Sheffield next weekend to back us in our first-ever game against the Steeldogs and then, a few weeks later, we're looking to make it a special night when we get to play in our own building at Elland Road for the first time."

It’s believed around 100 tickets have already been sold for the away section at Ice Sheffield for next Sunday’s opener (4pm).

Chiefs fans were also able to order their replica shirts at Saturday night’s event.

Leeds are scheduled to play their first 10 games on the road while work continues on completing the new Elland Road rink with the first home game scheduled for Sunday, November 3 at home to the Steeldogs.