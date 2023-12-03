LEEDS KNIGHTS saw their nine-game winning streak halted at the home of their main rivals for the NIHL National championship, Milton Keynes Lightning.

The 4-1 defeat on Saturday evening – ahead of Sunday night’s rematch between the two teams at Elland Road – saw the Lightning extend their lead at the top of the standings to four points, although Leeds still have three games in hand.

The night started off promisingly for Ryan Aldridge’s team when they took the lead just over 10 minutes in through Ethan Hehir with his second goal of the season.

That is how it stayed until just over 28 minutes in when Corey McEwen pulled the hosts level, with former Knights’ D-man Ben Solder picking up an assist.

OPENING SALVO: Ethan Hehir gave Leeds a first period lead. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights

Just over two minutes later, with Bailey Conger in the penalty box on a tripping call, the Lightning struck for a second time when player-coach Tim Wallace put his team ahead.

There was little between the two teams all night but the next goal, when it came, proved crucial.

Another penalty call on the Knights - this time on captain Kieran Brown for hooking - gave the Lightning another opportunity on the power play. It was one they took with Dillon Lawrence applying the finish at 51.31.

The Knights chased the game for a way back into it, to try and salvage at least a point, but there was to be no opening, the hosts adding insult to injury with an empty-net strike from Rory Hermann to give the winning scoreline some gloss with just one second remaining.