Matt Haywood seals deal with Leeds Knights for another season of NIHL National hockey
MATT HAYWOOD will face-off for Leeds Knights for at least another year after agreeing a deal to return for the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign.
Having made the move to West Yorkshire last summer following his release by Glasgow Clan after 11 seasons north of the border, the 32-year-old centre has not looked back.
He played a significant role in the Knights’ winning the league and play-off double and will again represent a key piece of head coach Ryan Aldridge’s roster next time out.
In 54 regular season games, Doncaster-born Haywood posted a remarkable 113 points, 42 of them goals.
But it was his experience and status on the bench and in the locker room that proved equally crucial, particularly with the Knights possessing one of the youngest rosters in the league.
Having him around was also a bonus for Aldridge, happy to have another experienced voice in the room.
“I just couldn’t picture him not being there, if I’m being honest,” said Aldridge.
“For myself, having that kind of maturity around has been massive, having what he brings to the table on the ice is massive.
“Everything about him is what we want our culture to be, our identity - he symbolises what we want the club to be like.”
As for himself, Haywood said he felt privileged to be part of such a memorable campaign under Aldridge, making his decision to return a simple one.
“It was a no brainer to play here again next year,” he said. “Hopefully, we can build on what we have already achieved together. Ryan is building something special within that locker room and I feel privileged to be a part of it.”