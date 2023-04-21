Having made the move to West Yorkshire last summer following his release by Glasgow Clan after 11 seasons north of the border, the 32-year-old centre has not looked back.

He played a significant role in the Knights’ winning the league and play-off double and will again represent a key piece of head coach Ryan Aldridge’s roster next time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 54 regular season games, Doncaster-born Haywood posted a remarkable 113 points, 42 of them goals.

BACK FOR MORE: Matt Haywood said it was a 'no-brainer' for him to return for a second season at Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

But it was his experience and status on the bench and in the locker room that proved equally crucial, particularly with the Knights possessing one of the youngest rosters in the league.

Having him around was also a bonus for Aldridge, happy to have another experienced voice in the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just couldn’t picture him not being there, if I’m being honest,” said Aldridge.

“For myself, having that kind of maturity around has been massive, having what he brings to the table on the ice is massive.

WELCOME PRESENCE: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge is delighted to have Matt Haywood back for the 2022-23 season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“Everything about him is what we want our culture to be, our identity - he symbolises what we want the club to be like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for himself, Haywood said he felt privileged to be part of such a memorable campaign under Aldridge, making his decision to return a simple one.