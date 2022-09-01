Manchester Thunder duo Caroline O’Hanlon and Millie Sanders join Leeds Rhinos Netball

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Hanlon, who can play centre and wing attack, joins from Manchester Thunder where she won the Superleague title last season.

The 38-year-old has represented Northern Ireland in three Netball World Cups, two European Championships and captained her side in this year’s Commonwealth Games, which was the third time she had competed in the event.

“I am really looking forward to joining the Rhinos,” said O’Hanlon. “I have been with Thunder for the last five years and I loved that experience. We, of course, had a great year last year but I am now looking ahead to a new challenge and I am really excited about the squad that has been put together.

Caroline O'Hanlon of Team Northern Ireland has swapped Manchester Thunder for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Elsa/Getty Images)

“I know Liana (Leota – Rhinos head coach) from her time at Thunder so I can’t wait to get working with her again.

“I have been an admirer of Leeds over the last two years, I have really enjoyed watching their style of play and how they have developed as a franchise and I was really impressed when I spoke to the club about their aspirations for the season and I am ready for a competitive year.

“The squad that they have gathered is really exciting and I think we can do some really good stuff on court.”

Also joining from Thunder, 21-year-old Sanders can play goal defence and goalkeeper. She had a breakthrough season with the Manchester club in 2022, making 22 appearances in their Championship-winning campaign but is relishing the challenge ahead at Leeds.

“I’m really pleased to be joining the Rhinos,” she said.