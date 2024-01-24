Luke Littler set for heated rematch with Luke Humphries in Premier League Darts

Luke Littler celebrates winning his semi final match at the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship (Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Following their tumultuous tussle in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship, Luke 'The Nuke' Littler will be out for revenge against Luke Humphries as they come to blows on the opening night of the 2024 iteration of Premier League Darts in the Cardiff International Arena.

The Premier League is due to begin on February 1 and will come to a close on May 23. Currently, the defending champion is Michael Van Gerwen, after he defeated Gerwyn Price in the final last year.

Littler captured the imagination of the public with his inspiring run in the tournament, making it all the way to the final despite being just 16 years of age. In the final, however, he met Humphries - ultimately, Cool Hand Luke picked up the win by a score of 7-4 and ended Littler's storied run in the competition.

Littler would not rest on his laurels after this, though. Immediately after the PDC World Championships, he took part in and won the Bahrain Darts Masters, where he caused a mighty upset to defeat Van Gerwen in the final by a score of 8-5.

Who else will be partaking in the 2024 Premier League?

While the clash between Littler and Humphries will capture the attention of the public, they aren't the only superstars to be taking part in this year's Premier League. Legend of the sport Van Gerwen is also among the contestants, making his 12th appearance in the competition.

