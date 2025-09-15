Local volunteers bring sport to fife with new Undercliffe Sports Club at Carlton Bolling

A brand-new community-led sports club has launched in BD3, proudly based at Carlton Bolling School. Undercliffe Sports Club has kicked off with an Under-14 football team and a netball team, providing exciting opportunities for local young people to take part in organised sport.

Both teams are made up entirely of players from the community and are supported by a dedicated team of volunteers. The football team will play their first fixture this Sunday in the Aire, Craven and Wharfe League, while the netball team will be competing in friendly matches and tournaments throughout the year as they grow their squad and work towards securing a qualified coach.

The official launch evening, held last week at Carlton Bolling, on Undercliffe Lane, brought together families, players and community members to celebrate the start of this exciting new journey.

A huge boost has also come from the Bradford Fire Station Community Fund, which has generously donated £500 towards the cost of brand-new playing kits for both teams.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crew Manager Nasar Hussain with local children

Paul Brennan, Head of PE at Carlton Bolling, said: “We are extremely proud to host Undercliffe Sports Club here at Carlton Bolling. Sport has the power to transform lives, and this initiative gives young people in our community the chance to develop skills, build confidence and be part of something special. It’s fantastic to see so many pupils and families already engaged, and we are excited to support the club as it grows.”

Undercliffe Sports Club is already making an impact in BD3, showing what can be achieved when schools, volunteers and community partners work together to create new opportunities for young people.