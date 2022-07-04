Local cricket round-up: Woodlands make most of slip-up by New Farnley

New Farnley were the latest side to fall victim to a victory inspired by a Yorkshire player – this time keeper Harry Duke.

Dropped on 25, he scored 107 not out, which included 11 fours and a six, as visitors Farsley scored 243-4, with minor contributions from Jonathan Read (43), Ryan Cooper (31) and Jack Timby (30).

New Farnley were missing Lee Goddard, Adam Waite and Dan Hodgson, and it showed as they were bowled out for 152, although that would have been much worse had not Liam Guthrie (22no) and Dan Houghton (35) put on 56 for the last wicket. James Rogers (3-25), Dan Revis (4-58) and Mathew Lumb (3-42) shared the wickets.

Pudsey Congs bowler Vinit Patel celebrates after bowling East Ardsley batter Daniel McTerney for a duck. Picture: Steve Riding.

Woodlands were dismissed for 182 by Bradford & Bingley after being sent in, Sam Frankland anchoring the innings with 51, with Brad Schmulian (24), Liam Collins (33) and Muhammad Bilal (22) adding the sparkle.

Spinner Bradley Reeve took 4-24, but his figures were overshadowed by leg-spinner Schmulian’s 7-40 as Bingley were dismissed for 131, of which Yorkshire’s Will Luxton made 42.

Pudsey St Lawrence consolidated third place with a 66-run win over Hanging Heaton, which was chiefly due to Archie Scott (90), Harry Cullingford (57), who added 134 for the fifth wicket, and Charlie Parker (5-35).

Hanging Heaton were 19-7 before being revived by former Saint David Stiff (56) and Callum Bethel (54no) on the way to 142.

James Mukherjee, batting at No9 who scored 95 not out off 68 balls in an eight wicket unbeaten partnership of 142 with Nicky Bulcock for Burley against New Rover. Picture: Steve Riding.

Meanwhile, bottom two Cleckheaton and Batley both won to put pressure on Bankfoot, who are just above them.

Cleckheaton made 281-7 at Bankfoot, with Yousaf Baber (114) and Richard Pyrah (67no) adding 112 for the third wicket.

Overseas player Baber then took 4-33 as Bankfoot were back in the pavilion for 170.

Batley were unfazed by Methley’s score of 244-5 (Jason Marshall 111no), winning by seven wickets with 11 overs remaining. Roheil Hussain (51), Yasir Ali (72) and Kasir Maroof (60no) dominated the reply.

Joe Harrison of Adel hits four runs against Pool. Picture: Steve Riding.

Meanwhile, holders New Farnley are through to the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final. They qualified with a seven-wicket home over Huddersfield League side Scholes.

The visitors’ innings of 147 was top heavy as the first six batters all made double figures, led by opener Nico Georgiou-Nicola (38) and Yasser Imtiaz (28), with off-spinner Grant Soames taking 5-27 and pace bowler Daniel Houghton 3-29.

Despite losing Joe Pyrah for eight, New Farnley were then untroubled in triumphing in the 34th over, with Aidan Langley (47) putting on 67 for the second wicket with Adam Waite (61no).

Final hosts New Farnley will now meet either Townville or Wakefield Thornes on Sunday, August 31.

Will Pallister of Pool runs in against Adel. Picture: Steve Riding.

Division One of the Aire-Wharfe League went very much to form, with the six teams now in the top half of the table all winning.

Horsforth Hall Park, runners-up in Division Two in 2021, must be delighted they are in that number.

Sam Hyde (4-35), Michael Kelsey (4-44) and Steve Phillips shone for Hall Park as they won by two wickets at Beckwithshaw with 14 balls to spare.