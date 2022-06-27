Local cricket round-up: Townville lose out but close the gap on Woodlands

Townville were beaten by Woodlands on the last ball when they met in the league on the first day of the campaign and, in the return fixture at Poplar Avenue, the Castleford-based side lost with two balls to spare.

Jonny Booth (56), Harry Warwick (81) and Tom Brook (48) helped Townville to 223-9 off the 45 overs they were allowed, with Booth and Warwick adding 137 for the second wicket.

Muhammad Bilal took 4-50 for the visitors, who were set a Duckworth Lewis Stern target of 213 from 38 overs.

New Farnley's Mark Lawson took six wickets in the victory over Hanging Heaton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Sam Frankland (43) and Tim Jackson (41) put on 80 for openers, and the guiding hand of captain Brad Schmulian (53no) saw Woodlands home by five wickets.

Townville, who have now lost four on the bounce, missed the injured Conor Harvey, with James Glynn (0-33 off 16 balls) coming in for some heavy punishment.

However, second-placed Woodlands trail New Farnley (220 points) by 27 points.

The latter were indebted to Mark Lawson (6-32) as they defeated his former club Hanging Heaton, who conceded 23 in wides, by eight wickets.

David Stiff of Hanging Heaton goes on the attack against New Farnley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ossett, third on 178 points, again had Nick Connolly to thank in their 125-run win over Batley. The opener hit his fifth century of the season, batting through their innings of 284-6 for 120 not out, Batley then being dismissed for 140. Batley are bottom again after wins for Cleckheaton and Bankfoot, with Toby Booth (69) and overseas Yousaf Baber (53no) putting on 119 for Cleck in defeating Methley.

Bankfoot made 328-5 at Farsley, which was chiefly down to Zia Ul Haq Parwani (77), Majid Khan (74), captain James Lee (55) and Osama Ahmad, who smashed 43 from 15 balls before taking 7-53.

In the Aire-Wharfe League, Ilkley lifted themselves off the bottom of Division One with a 130-run win over New Rover, who are the new basement boys.

Openers Josh Atkinson (81) and keeper George Huntley (80) put on 159 for leaders Otley as Bilton were beaten by 193 runs, while just about all of the batters for second-placed Rawdon got a start in the defeat of Collingham.

Toby Jacklin in fine voice but unsuccessful on this occasion during the Aire-Wharfe Division One encounter between Rawdon and Collingham & Linton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Meanwhile, Woodlands, New Farnley, Methley and Cleckheaton have qualified for the semi-finals of the Bradford Premier League’s Priestley Cup.

The standout tie of the third round was that between New Farnley and Townville and hosts New Farnley were always on for a good score once 16-year-old Joe Pyrah (63) and Adam Waite (106) had put on 127 for their second wicket.

Waite’s runs and keeper Dan Hodgson’s 41 helped them to an imposing 297-8.

Townville slipped to 19-2 but were revived by Harry Warwick’s 92 and he found a useful ally in Harry Clewett (16), with whom he added 58 for the third wicket.

Adam Waite of New Farnley who scored 106 and Joe Pyrah who scored 63 put on 127 for the second wicket in New Farnley's Priestley Cup victory over Townville. Picture: Steve Riding.

Tom Brook then made 59 not out off 41 balls and he put on 70 with captain Conor Harvey (55), but not even a last-wicket stand of 38 could rescue Townville, who finished on 276.

Allex Lilley (3-32) had put the visitors on the back foot at the start of their innings, and Liam Guthrie and the expensive Gurman Randhawa helped to finish them off.

Elsewhere, Brad Schmulian (4-23 and 34 not out) was again at his all-round best as Woodlands defeated Hanging Heaton by seven wickets.

Toby Booth (117) and Yousaf Baber (71) added 167 for Cleckheaton’s second wicket as they made 353-6 and won by 182 runs at Division One Keighley, Richard Pyrah chipping in with a disciplined 54.

Meanwhile, Jason Marshall (89), Eitan Litvin (55) and James Wainman (46 and 3-31) helped Methley beat Bradford & Bingley by 26 runs.