Local cricket round-up: Rawdon opener Ben Morley enjoys dream weekend

Rawdon celebrate their Waddilove Cup victory over Pool on Sunday. Picture: John Heald.

Batting first, Morley’s knock of 199 from just 140 balls broke the record for the highest individual score in a Waddilove Cup final, as Rawdon posted 339-7 in their 45 overs.

George Myers offered good support to Morley, hitting an important 52.

Pool came back fighting when they batted and with Krutik Patel smashing 142 off 109 balls and Will Pallister making a solid 52 off 84 balls, the contest looked to be going the distance. But wickets kept falling at regular intervals and that man Morley was at it again, taking 4-43 as Pool fell 43 runs short at 296-9.

Rawdon's Ben Morley who took four wickets after scoring 199 runs in the Waddilove Cup final against Pool. Picture: Steve Riding.

The 635 runs scored by both teams also represented the highest aggregate of runs in a Waddilove Cup final.

Rawdon warmed up for the Waddilove Cup final by crushing Beckwithshaw by 278 runs in Aire-Whare League Division One on Saturday.

Beckwithshaw won the toss and opted to bowl, but the decision well and truly backfired as the home side amassed 412-2.

Morley’s knock of 237 not out from just 143 balls was the undoubted highlight which eclipsed the league’s individual scoring record.

Rawdon fans support their side from the boundary during the Waddilove Cup final. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Rawdon batsman hit 22 fours and 13 sixes and added 286 for the second wicket with James Dobson, who made 125 in a knock which contained 13 fours and six sixes.

Beckwithshaw had little stomach for the fight after tea, being dismissed for 134 as Rawdon used seven bowlers, with Joe Smith taking 4-10 and Morley 1-1 in his only over.

The previous record was 214 not out by Andy Siddall of Kirkstall Educational against Ilkley in 2003, with Neil Walmsley scoring 206 in the same innings.

Morley is also the first player – as far as the league is aware – to score over 400 runs in a weekend.

Krutik Patel acknowledges the crowd during his innings of 142 for Pool in the Waddilove Cup final. Picture: Steve Riding.

Elsewhere in Division One, there were wins for leaders Saltaire, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley and North Leeds.

In the Bradford Premier League, Woodlands might be third in the table but they still look favourites for the Premier Division title. They now have 231 points from 15 matches, but are behind Townville (245 from 16) and New Farnley (253 from 17).

Townville and Woodlands both dismissed their opponents for under 100.

Wrenthorpe made just 67 as Conor Harvey (4-29) and Jack Hughes (4-23) caused havoc, but the home side still lost six wickets in reaching their target.

Horsforth Hall Park batsman Regan Phillips who scored a vital 34 to help his side to a three-run victory over Colton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Woodlands dismissed visitors Hanging Heaton for 91, with Muhammad Bilal taking 4-40 and Chris Brice 3-6.

The hosts were then 9-2 but were seen home by Liam Collins (47no) and Brad Schmulian (24no).

New Farnley captain Lee Goddard (65) featured in stands of 69 with Aidan Langley (32) and 61 with Adam Waite (30) on their way to 233-9 against Methley, who replied with 200, with Mark Lawson bagging 4-25.

The situation at the bottom is growing ever more interesting, with just two points separating the bottom three.

Basement-boys Batley were 119-6 at Bradford & Bingley but still could not overhaul the home side’s 133 as they lost four wickets for just 12 runs.

Batley are on 116 points with their six points from Wagon Lane, while Morley are on 117 and Wrenthorpe 118.

Charlie McMurran of Methley is congratulated after bowling Aiden Langley of New Farnley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Morley collected four points from their five-wicket defeat at home to Pudsey St Lawrence.