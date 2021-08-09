Local cricket round-up: New Farnley see off Saints to reach cup final

Steven Bullen hit a rapid 28 in New Farnley's victory over Pudsey St Lawrence in the Priestley Cup semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.

In what has become a fractured competition in a fractured Gordon Rigg Bradford Premier League season, they defeated visitors Pudsey St Lawrence in a reduced-overs contest.

New Farnley elected to field first at Lawns Lane, but Saints made a solid start, with openers Mark Robertshaw (15) and wicketkeeper Charlie Best (48) putting on 38.

Victims then fell in clusters, with Best being sixth out at 91, and they were dismissed for 127 in the 41st over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pudsey St Lawrence players, Barrie Frankland, Charlie Parker, Chris Marsden and Charlie Best celebrate after Best had caught out New Farnley opener Lee Goddard for 15 off the bowling of Josh Priestley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Opening bowlers Alex Lilley and Andrew Brewster had no success, but the change bowlers certainly did, with Daniel Houghton taking 3-31, Mark Lawson 2-18 and impressive spinner Gurman Randhawa 5-14.

New Farnley’s target was reduced to 103 from 30 overs, and none of their batsmen failed to reach double figures as they won by eight wickets with one ball of the 18th over remaining.

Openers Aiden Langley and Lee Goddard made 12 and 15 respectively, and New Farnley were carried to victory by Adam Waite (28no) and Steve Bullen (25no) in an unbroken partnership of 69.

The other semi-final between Townville and outsiders East Bierley was postponed without a ball being bowled and has been rearranged for Sunday, August 22.

Amir Farooq of North Leeds celebrates his century against Horsforth. Picture: Steve Riding.

Meanwhile, Woodlands are back on top of the Premier Division after winning easily one of their matches in hand on New Farnley.

The Oakenshaw club put visitors Bradford & Bingley in on Sunday and restricted them to 113-9 in 31 overs, with Chris Brice taking 3-24.

Woodlands then breezed home by 10 wickets with eight-and-a-half overs to spare, with Sam Frankland 73 not out and Tim Jackson 35 not out.

Sunday’s victory was timely after Woodlands had slipped to a three-wicket defeat to Wrenthorpe on Saturday.

Thomas Chippendale, who top scored for Methley with 42 in the win against Townville, smashes a boundary. Picture: Steve Riding.

Woodlands now have 258 points from 17 games, with New Farnley 256 from 18 and Townville 251 from 17.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Batley won their relegation battle with Morley, Methley defeated Townville and Hanging Heaton beat Cleckheaton.

The games between Pudsey St Lawrence and New Farnley and Farsley and Bradford and Bingley were abandoned.

In the Aire-Wharfe League, Saltaire powered on at the top of Division One thanks to a seven-wicket victory over third-from-bottom Ilkley.

Minhaj Patel of New Rover bowling against Kirkstall Educational in the Aire-Wharfe League. Picture: Steve Riding.

An unbeaten 85 from Joe Smith saw second-placed Rawdon through to a five-wicket victory at Bilton.

Chasing the hosts’ total of 195-8, in which Jamie Bryant and Ryan Bradshaw both scored half centuries, Rawdon eased home at 196-5.

Fourth-placed Beckwithshaw slipped to a two-wicket defeat to Addingham.

Having been set a target of 175 to win, Addingham edged home with five balls and two wickets to spare.

Toby Jacklin’s 6-58 was key to Collingham and Linton’s 36-run victory over Olicanian.

Steve James (51) and Ed Hayhurst (42) top scored in Collingham’s total of 215.

Olicanian were well placed for victory at 114-3 with Dave Healey (40) and Tom Smallwood (52) at the crease, but Jack Burke (2-41) and Jacklin had the last laugh.

Elsewhere, North Leeds were comfortable 109-run winners over bottom-of-the-table Horsforth.

Amir Farooq hit 106 not out and Harry Kellaway 93 in North Leeds’ 236-3 in 35 overs.