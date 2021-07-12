Local cricket round-up: Bradford & Bingley give ‘big guns’ Townville a mighty fright

Charlie Best of Pudsey St Lawrence is beaten by this ball from Wrenthorpe bowler Al-Mustafa Rafique. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bradford & Bingley again showed their capacity to scare a big gun in the Premier Division.

The previous week it was New Farnley and this weekend it was Townville who were 11-4 and 49-6 before being rescued by captain Jack Hughes (57) and Conor Harvey (43).

Townville ended up on 151, despite the efforts of Jack Hartley (3-52) and Yassir Abbas (3-41), but that was 21 too many for Bingley thanks to Hughes (4-39) and Harvey (3-38).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrenthorpe bowler Al-Mustafa Rafique on the attack against Pudsey St Lawrence. Picture: Steve Riding.

New Zealander Brad Schmulian can be put in that category too, and he scored 66 not out and took 3-36, with fellow spinner Chris Brice taking 5-27 as Woodlands beat Cleckheaton by seven wickets to go three points ahead of Townville at the top.

Methley made 316-1 against Batley, with Eitan Litvin (135no) and Jordan Laban (115no) putting on 216 unbroken for the second wicket in a 76-run win.

Elsewhere, New Farnley picked up their ninth victory of the season with a 92-run triumph at Farsley.

Farnley totalled 220-7 thanks to Dan Hodgson’s 60 before Farsley were bowled out for 128 with Mark Lawson (3-26) and Daniel Houghton (3-37) taking three wickets apiece

James Davies of Otley who took four wickets in the Aire-Wharfe League Division One victory over Rawdon. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the division’s other game, Pudsey St Lawrence enjoyed a 48-run victory at Wrenthorpe.

In the Aire-Wharfe League Division One, second-placed Otley made it six straight wins by defeating Rawdon by six wickets, courtesy of James Davies (4-48), Alex Atkinson (101no) and Josh Atkinson (84).

Elsewhere, leaders Saltaire defeated Collingham and Linton by eight wickets, third-placed Beckwithshaw saw off North Leeds by 103 runs, Burley-in-Wharfedale beat Horsforth by six wickets, Ilkley got the better of Bilton by five wickets and Addingham were 80-run winners over Olicanian.