Liana Leota wants to build winning culture after taking coaching reins at Leeds Rhinos Netball

The New Zealander has been appointed to replace the outgoing Tracey Robinson who is set to return to Australia later this month following the end of the season which saw the Rhinos finish in sixth place.

Leota stepped off the court as a player for the final time on Sunday as the 37-year-old ended her three-year spell with Severn Stars, a side she captained during her whole time with the club.

She joined the franchise in 2019, after she had helped Manchester Thunder claim the Superleague title.

NEW WOMAN IN CHARGE: Liana Leota with Dan Busfield. Picture courtesy of Leeds Rhinos Netball.

Leota earned 41 caps for her country and won gold at the Commonwealth games in 2010 before picking up a silver medal at the games in 2014.

“It is just the belief and confidence I had as a player, if you can breed that into your players they will go to war for you and do anything you ask,” she said as she looks to forge a successful team in Leeds.

“It is about building those relationships and giving players self belief. I think the biggest thing is self confidence, it has been huge as part of my growth and learning as an elite athlete.

“That is the biggest thing I want to bring to this team.”

NEW WOMAN IN CHARGE: Liana Leota. Picture courtesy of Leeds Rhinos Netball.

Leota was appointed as England Roses technical coach last year but admitted that she had never given much thought about moving into coaching.

She continued: “Last year and the year before, I got injured. So I was sat on the sidelines for quite a bit and enjoyed helping in that role.

“Once I applied for the technical coach for the Roses I just really enjoyed it. I didn’t really think of going into coaching because I have always enjoyed playing first and foremost.

“The experiences I have had over the last couple of years have really set the pathway for me. I am excited.”

In New Zealand, Leota captained numerous clubs in the ANZ Championship over a 13-year period before making the move to Manchester.

“It is still surreal at the moment. Even though my last game was on Sunday, it doesn’t feel like I have stepped away from it,” she said as she looks to begin a successful coaching career.

“I will be helping out the Roses through the Commonwealth Games and until next year. I will still be a part of them in some way shape or form.

“As a player, I have been playing for 20 years in a professional environment. I need to learn more about the coaching side of things, it is a whole new experience.

“There is more to coaching than just the team and the players, it is about building relationships and connections.

"You have got a board and a franchise around you, that is going to be my biggest learning experience. I am really, really excited for it.”

Leeds finished sixth in the Superleague table last season but Leota’s first thoughts are on recruitment, not where she wants the Rhinos to finish next season. The New Zealander expects that first job as coach to be her toughest one.

“The first thing is recruiting, speaking to the girls from this season and seeing what their needs and wants are for next year,” she added.