Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington: The story of a gripping all-British world title fight in pictures as Wood retains crown

Josh Warrington was beaten by Leigh Wood on Saturday night with a knockout at the end of the seventh round

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST

Josh Warrington was beaten in his bid to become a three-time world champion after being knocked out by WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Sheffield.

The Leeds Warrior had dominated the first six rounds of the contest but Wood recovered well in the seventh before landing a devastating set of punches to knock Warrington down. Warrington got back to his feet as the bell rang but the referee waved the fight off before the next round could start, in a tough night for the Leeds native.

Following the bout, we have picked out some of the best pictures from the night as Wood defended his crown in Sheffield.

Warrington enters the arena

1. Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington

Warrington enters the arena

Wood heads to the ring

2. Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington

Wood heads to the ring

Wood lands a shot on Warrington

3. Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington

Wood lands a shot on Warrington

Warrington launches an attack

4. Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington

Warrington launches an attack

