Josh Warrington was beaten in his bid to become a three-time world champion after being knocked out by WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Sheffield.

The Leeds Warrior had dominated the first six rounds of the contest but Wood recovered well in the seventh before landing a devastating set of punches to knock Warrington down. Warrington got back to his feet as the bell rang but the referee waved the fight off before the next round could start, in a tough night for the Leeds native.