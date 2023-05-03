The horse is named after club favourite Stuart Dallas – trained by fan Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk.

It took the 3.25pm race on Wednesday at odds of 3/1 for the third win of its career.

Other horses which have been associated with Kevin Ryan include ‘Bielsa’, 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper – and 'Alioski'.

Many Leeds United fans shared their delight on social media.

One said: “Get in! A smile at last.”

The Cookstown Cafu has previously raced at Thirsk, Doncaster and Redcar among other tracks across Yorkshire.

The horse has now won over £16,000 in prize money for connections.