Leeds United fans at Pontefract Racecourse delighted as 'The Cookstown Cafu' named after Stuart Dallas wins race
Leeds United fans attending Pontefract Racecourse today had something to cheer about for the first time in a while as ‘The Cookstown Cafu’ won a race.
The horse is named after club favourite Stuart Dallas – trained by fan Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk.
It took the 3.25pm race on Wednesday at odds of 3/1 for the third win of its career.
Other horses which have been associated with Kevin Ryan include ‘Bielsa’, 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper – and 'Alioski'.
Many Leeds United fans shared their delight on social media.
One said: “Get in! A smile at last.”
The Cookstown Cafu has previously raced at Thirsk, Doncaster and Redcar among other tracks across Yorkshire.
The horse has now won over £16,000 in prize money for connections.