Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Leeds United fans at Pontefract Racecourse delighted as 'The Cookstown Cafu' named after Stuart Dallas wins race

Leeds United fans attending Pontefract Racecourse today had something to cheer about for the first time in a while as ‘The Cookstown Cafu’ won a race.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:03 BST

The horse is named after club favourite Stuart Dallas – trained by fan Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk.

It took the 3.25pm race on Wednesday at odds of 3/1 for the third win of its career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other horses which have been associated with Kevin Ryan include ‘Bielsa’, 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper – and 'Alioski'.

Many Leeds United fans shared their delight on social media.

One said: “Get in! A smile at last.”

The Cookstown Cafu has previously raced at Thirsk, Doncaster and Redcar among other tracks across Yorkshire.

The horse has now won over £16,000 in prize money for connections.

Leeds United fans attending Pontefract Racecourse today had something to cheer about for the first time in a while as ‘The Cookstown Cafu’ won a race.Leeds United fans attending Pontefract Racecourse today had something to cheer about for the first time in a while as ‘The Cookstown Cafu’ won a race.
Leeds United fans attending Pontefract Racecourse today had something to cheer about for the first time in a while as ‘The Cookstown Cafu’ won a race.
Related topics:Stuart DallasKevin RyanThirskLiam CooperBielsa