JUST three weeks after their triumph over previously unbeaten Sheffield, Leeds Tykes are ready to face another stiff challenge as they head over to Warrington to face early-season title rivals, Lymm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same fixture last season saw Leeds emerge 43-21 victors, but both sides are coming into the match with unbeaten records, setting up an intriguing battle between the two sides. Tykes general manager, Jake Brady, told The Yorkshire Post the West Yorkshire club is braced for a tough encounter.

“It is a big game, it’s first vs second, there’s only one point between us on the table,” said Brady. /

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in a good place, though we kindof needed the week off last week. Well, we didn’t need it but it was nice to have the week off - have a rest and get a few boys who were injured back available for selection. It kind of strengthens us and freshens it up - we’re ready to go.”

OPTIMISTIC: Leeds Tykes' general manager, Jake Brady Picture: Tony Johnson

Brady said having guys returning from injury had helped ramp up the intensity in training, due to the increased competition for a place in the starting line-up for what is arguably the biggest game of the season so far.

“Competition for places goes up so people have to perform better at training, it creates that intensity and you’re training at a higher level, so you’re playing and performing at a higher level on a Saturday.

“Everyone wants a shirt in the team. So these injured guys coming back, everyone’s looking over their shoulders and knowing they’ve got to do well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After eight games, Leeds trail Lymm by just a single point, the leaders having put more points on the board than their Yorkshire rivals, while at the same time conceding more.

BIG DAY: Leeds Tykes put their National North Two unbeaten record on the line against leader Lymm on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Brady believes it will make for an open, expansive game, although he believes Leeds have a more structured defence which could prove to be the key difference at Crouchley Lane.on Saturday.

“I’ve had a look at them this week and they do score lots of points, they like to attack, and they play a pretty expansive type of rugby,” added Brady.

“They like to move the ball around and make the games open and exciting, which means they score quite a few points but they also concede quite a few too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel like we’re similar in a way, we like to attack, we like to play an expansive game, we like to attack from our own half but probably with a little more structure than them.

“Our defence is probably more structured and more effective which means we’ve conceded far fewer points. We think our defence is going to be strong but we aren’t too worried about them scoring loads of points against us.

“We know if we stay connected and in-system, then we shouldn’t really be troubled.”

Having done their homework, Brady believes the Tykes have the gameplan to succeed in Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think there are vulnerabilities in their game that we can have a look at and ask the question and see if they’ve got an answer for in terms of kicking and territory,” he said. “Outside of that, we’re just going to focus on our own game. We don’t need to worry about them too much and what they’re going to bring.

“When we get the chance to attack, we’re going to put our style of play and our patterns on the game, and when we’re asked to defend, we’ll stand up and defend.”