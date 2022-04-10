Leeds Tykes suffer late anguish at fellow strugglers Tonbridge Juddians

A last-minute penalty saw the home side edge ahead and win 29-27, leaving the Yorkshire side with a long trip home.

Tykes drew first blood with hooker Adam Brown touching down after three minutes, but Tonbridge ran in three tries to lead 21-5 at half-time.

Prop Ademakin Adebowale and left winger Harry Jukes scored tries early in the second half as the gap narrowed to 21-15.

A try from Leeds Tykes' Dominic Hardman, with ball, gave the Yorkshiremen the lead late on at Tunbridge but they narrowly lost due to a late penalty. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Tonbridge scored another try to extend their lead to 26-15, but Leeds hit back to lead narrowly with tries from Will Hardwick and prop Dominic Hardman, a conversion from Venables giving them a 27-26 lead.

But a penalty in the final minute from Ryan Taylor-Dennehy gave Tonbridge the win.

As a result, Tonbridge remain bottom of the table on 29 points while the Tykes are a place better off on 41 points but with a game in hand on their rivals.

In National Two, Wharfedale led 12-0 after two tries from hooker Madison Hunting, but they went on to lose out 43-12 at Loughborough Students.

Otley are just one win away from securing the North Premier title after a 78-0 thrashing of bottom-of-the- table Northwich.

Two tries each from Elliot Morgan, Adam Malthouse and Struan Connor helped them to victory.

Elsewhere, York had to settle for two bonus points from a narrow 43-41 home loss to Lymm.

However, Sandal were 30-12 winners over Wirral with Dan Fawcett and James Ellar scoring two tries each.

Driffield were 25-20 winners over Pocklington as they clung on to top spot in North One East with one game to go, although second-placed Ilkley are level on points and have two games left to overhaul their rivals.