Leeds Tykes suffer late anguish at fellow strugglers Tonbridge Juddians
Leeds Tykes had to settle for two bonus points as they narrowly lost out to fellow strugglers Tonbridge Juddians in National One on Saturday.
A last-minute penalty saw the home side edge ahead and win 29-27, leaving the Yorkshire side with a long trip home.
Tykes drew first blood with hooker Adam Brown touching down after three minutes, but Tonbridge ran in three tries to lead 21-5 at half-time.
Prop Ademakin Adebowale and left winger Harry Jukes scored tries early in the second half as the gap narrowed to 21-15.
Tonbridge scored another try to extend their lead to 26-15, but Leeds hit back to lead narrowly with tries from Will Hardwick and prop Dominic Hardman, a conversion from Venables giving them a 27-26 lead.
But a penalty in the final minute from Ryan Taylor-Dennehy gave Tonbridge the win.
As a result, Tonbridge remain bottom of the table on 29 points while the Tykes are a place better off on 41 points but with a game in hand on their rivals.
In National Two, Wharfedale led 12-0 after two tries from hooker Madison Hunting, but they went on to lose out 43-12 at Loughborough Students.
Otley are just one win away from securing the North Premier title after a 78-0 thrashing of bottom-of-the- table Northwich.
Two tries each from Elliot Morgan, Adam Malthouse and Struan Connor helped them to victory.
Elsewhere, York had to settle for two bonus points from a narrow 43-41 home loss to Lymm.
However, Sandal were 30-12 winners over Wirral with Dan Fawcett and James Ellar scoring two tries each.
Driffield were 25-20 winners over Pocklington as they clung on to top spot in North One East with one game to go, although second-placed Ilkley are level on points and have two games left to overhaul their rivals.
Ilkley beat visitors Durham City 54-10, while Cleckheaton remain third following a 40-19 win over Malton and Norton.