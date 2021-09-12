Leeds Tykes still searching for elusive win after defeat at Rosslyn Park
Leeds Tykes suffered a second loss in National One as hosts Rosslyn Park handed out a 60-10 beating.
The London side ran in nine tries to the Tykes’ one, which came from Will Hardwick, while Charlie Venables kicked a first-half penalty and added the conversion. Rosslyn Park were 17-0 ahead before Leeds got off the mark and continued to dominate with a score of 29-3 at half time.
Ben Hill, Brandon Jackson, Arthur Ellis and Henry Robinson touched down for the hosts to ensure a four-try bonus point by half time.
After the break, they extended their advantage with tries from a rolling maul and Owen Walters to take it to 41-3 before Hardwick’s effort and conversion pulled it back.
In reality though there was never going to be a comeback, with Rosslyn Park continuing their scoring ways with Ben Howard scoring twice and Lewis Jones adding another.
In National Two North, Wharfedale lost out 23-15 to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Tigers at Dore Moor.
Wharfedale ran into a 15-3 lead in the first half with flanker Matt Speres scoring twice and stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicking a conversion and penalty, while for Tigers Mark Ireland landed a penalty.
But the second half all belonged to Tigers, with prop Tony Gelsthorpe, Mark Ireland and winger Curtis Wilson scoring tries, while Ireland added a conversion and penalty.