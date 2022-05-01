Leeds Tykes safe from relegation after victory at Taunton

With rivals Blackheath losing, the Yorkshire side are assured of finishing outside the bottom two and may climb further up the table with their one remaining game against Cinderford next Saturday.

Taunton drew first blood with a try in the second minute, but just five minutes later Leeds got off the mark with hooker Adam Brown crashing over, and shortly after they took the lead with scrum-half William Hardwick having his try converted by outside centre Charlie Venables as the Tykes went 12-5 ahead.

The hosts scored a second try on 22 minutes but the missed conversion ensured Leeds stayed in front, and they extended their lead with tries on 29 and 33 minutes from left winger Harry Jukes and inside centre Tom Williams, Venables converting both to put the Yorkshire side 26-10 ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Dixon, with ball, scored a try in Leeds Tykes crucial victory at Taunton on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Then Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley had his 40th minute try converted by Venables to put them 33-10 ahead.

After the break Titans pulled one back early on, but Leeds remained in control and continued to open up gaps in the home defence.

Venables kicked a penalty just after the hour mark, and replacement Ben Dixon touched down with 10 minutes left to leave Leeds 41-19 ahead.

A late converted try for Taunton ensured they took a bonus point from the match, but the Tykes went home happy.

Rotherham Titans slipped to third in National Two North as they suffered an away defeat, 38-19 at Wharfedale.

Tom Davidson kicked an early penalty and shortly after added the conversion following Ryan Carlson’s 15th-minute try which put Wharfedale 10-0 ahead. Connor Field then touched down for Rotherham but Oli Cicognini scored a second try for the home side.

Zak Poole’s 35th minute try was converted by Joseph Carlisle which left the scores close at 15-12 at the break.

But further Wharfedale tries came from Madison Hunting and Rian Hamilton, with Davidson kicking both conversions and three penalties.