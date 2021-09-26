Leeds Tykes put in battling display at leaders Rams
A battling display from Leeds Tykes wasn’t enough for them to challenge table-topping Rams, the Berkshire side running out 29-11 winners in the National One clash.
Centre Charlie Venables kicked the Yorkshire side ahead with a 12th-minute penalty, but their lead barely lasted a minute before the home side were off the mark with a try.
Five minutes later they added another, and a third came on 34 minutes to put them 15-7 ahead. Venables added a second penalty shortly after half-time, but the Tykes had work to do if they were to break through a resilient Rams defence.
Vooght scored his second try for Rams on 58 minutes, and another came on 74 minutes as they went 29-6 ahead.
Leeds eventually broke through on 77 minutes with scrum-half Connor Lloyd touching down, but it was no more than a consolation.
Wharfedale are still searching for their first National League Two win of the season following a 66-13 loss at Bournville.
Stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicked a penalty for Wharfedale and tries came from scrum-half Lewis Kincart and wing forward Chris Jackson.
Harrogate fared no better, losing 80-26 at Fylde.
Wing forward Matt Lansdall and second row Sam Brady scored tries in the first half hour, and stand-off Sam Fox added the conversion to keep them in the match at 24-14.
However it was mostly one way traffic after that, Fylde opening up a 73-14 lead before Harrogate could add to their scoreboard.
Full-back Sam Parry and No 8 Fraser Kitching scoring late tries, but it was just a consolation.
Elsewhere, Hull Ionians ran out 31-17 winners in a thrilling Yorkshire derby clash with Huddersfield.
Trailing 17-0 after 20 minutes, Rotherham Titans hit back to win 49-19 at Blaydon and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Sheffield Tigers lost out 32-16 to Sedgley Park at Dore Moor, centre Jamie Broadley scoring their only try while stand-off Mark Ireland kicked the conversion and three penalties.