Leeds Tykes: Phil Davies heads through exit door again as World Rugby role beckons

HEADING OFF: Leeds Tykes' director of rugby Phil Davies is departing to take on the same role with World Rugby. Picture: Tony Johnson

The ex-Wales forward, who has coached Leeds, Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Worcester plus Namibia, succeeds former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt who returned home to New Zealand last month to spend more time with family.

Davies, 58, will be charged with shaping performance management processes for elite match officials, nurturing relationships with high performance national team coaches and advancing World Rugby’s relationship with players on performance matters.

He will also provide expertise and support emerging nations in sustainably bridging the competition gap at the highest level.

EXPERIENCED: Phil Davies, pictured during the 2019 world Cup when in charge of Namibia Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Davies helped Leeds to the greatest era in their history, leading them into the Premiership and Europe as well as winning the Powergen Cup final in 2005 before leaving the following year.

He returned two years ago when Yorkshire Carnegie were destined for relegation from the Championship and has helped start a rebuild after they were left in a financial mess.

Davies said: “The club will always be special for myself and my family. It gave me my first coaching opportunity way back in 1996 and over our initial time at the club we created some amazing success and memories. It’s been a pleasure to come back to help support the club and with the support of wonderful people on and off the field we have laid the foundations for a positive future.

“I wish (head coach) Jon Callard, Jake Brady and all the players, staff, and supporters the very best moving forward.”

He added: “I am delighted and humbled to be joining the World Rugby team. I am passionate about the sport, its people and global potential and believe I can bring my experiences of playing and coaching in more than 20 nations over the past 35 years to support further growth and development to the sport, in particular in the important areas of welfare, sustainable high-performance programmes and laws evolution.”

Tykes chair Alastair Da Costa described the decision as an “inspired choice” and World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin added:: “We’re delighted to be appointing a person of Phil’s experience, calibre and passion to this strategically-important position.