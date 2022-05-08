Leeds Tykes hit back to force a draw in season finale

With relegation worries put behind them a week earlier Leeds played entertaining and open rugby with nothing but pride to play for, and the crowd at West Park were certainly entertained by both teams.

The visitors drew first blood with a pushover try on three minutes which was converted, but it wasn’t long before the Tykes scored their first with right winger James Magee scoring to make it 7-5.

But Cinderford pressed on and extended their lead with three tries in 22 minutes to take a 24-5 lead.

Dominic Hardman, with ball, touched down for Leeds Tykes against Cinderford. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Full-back Andrew Lawson pulled one back for Leeds shortly after half-time, but Cinderford continued to push and their full-back ran in 10 minutes later to give his side a 29-10 lead.

However, the Tykes weren’t finished yet.

Magee bagged a second try on 57 minutes which back row replacement Connor Lloyd converted, and front row replacement Dominic Hardman added another after 63 minutes to secure a four-try bonus point and narrow the deficit to 29-22. A penalty on 66 minutes for the visitors was their final score of the afternoon, and the 32-22 scoreline wasn’t enough as Leeds made the most of the final 15 minutes. Prop Adebowale Ademakin crashed over on 73 minutes, and flanker William Smith scored again six minutes later. Both conversions – which would’ve given Leeds the win – were missed, but it didn’t take the shine off an entertaining match.

The Tykes finish the season on 59 points in 13th position.

Leeds Tykes' Andrew Lawson, with ball, scored a try against Cinderford. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Elsewhere, there was a draw at Baildon as well as for Leeds Tykes, with the Yorkshire Two side completing their 2021-22 fixtures with a 27-27 draw with Wheatley Hills.