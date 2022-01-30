Leeds Tykes claim bonus point in narrow defeat to Sale FC

Their hard-earned losing bonus point saw them climb above Darlington Mowden Park who lost heavily, and the Yorkshire side are now within sight of mid-table.

Sale drew first blood with full-back Jack Metcalf crossing after just seven minutes and stand-off James Robins adding the conversion, but Leeds full-back Charlie Venables kicked penalties on 15 and 24 minutes to keep the Tykes within touching distance.

Second row Jake Barron added Sale’s second try on 34 minutes which Robins also improved, but early in the second half centre Harry Robinson dashed in for Leeds’ first try of the match, and Venables’ conversion brought them to within one point at 14-13.

Harry Robinson scored Leeds Tykes' try in their 17-13 defeat to Sale on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

However, Robins’ last-minute penalty for Sale proved to be the only further score of the match and the Manchester outfit were relieved to take the win.

Hull Ionians ran in seven tries on their way to a 47-14 win over Yorkshire rivals Harrogate in National Two North.

Two tries from prop Ben Bell were both converted by centre Lewis Minikin which helped Ionians to a 14-0 lead at half-time, but after the break the scoring only increased.

Centre Josh Britton claimed one in the 41st minute, Minikin converting to make it 21-0 to the hosts.

However, Harrogate hit back with Ionians a man down as Joe Makin was in the sin bin. Replacement Declan Thompson scored twice in quick succession, both converted by stand-off Rory Macnab to make it 21-14.

But Bell then completed his hat-trick on 57 minutes, and other tries came from Britton, second row Makin and full-back Jack Townend.

Wharfedale enjoyed a 38-24 win at Blaydon.

Right winger Rian Hamilton scored four tries while their others came from scrum-half Henry Macnab and winger Bradley Viner. Stand-off Tom Davidson kicked four conversions.

Otley suffered their first North Premier defeat of the season, losing 27-11 at title-chasing Blackburn, while Sandal were beaten 23-14 by visitors Macclesfield.