Leeds Tykes boost survival hopes with thrilling win against Plymouth Albion

It was an Easter treat for the supporters at the Sycamores, with 11 tries shared between the sides and some second-half drama which had the result in doubt right to the whistle.

Inside centre Tom Williams got Leeds off the mark early with a try converted by right winger Charlie Venables, but Plymouth drew level shortly after with a try from Torin Clarke.

Venables slotted over a penalty in the eighth minute, and further tries from outside centre Paddy Case – a chip and chase score – and left winger Harry Jukes put the Yorkshire side 20-7 ahead.

Leeds Tykes players celebrate one of their six tries against Plymouth Albion. Picture: Alfie Yates.

The visitors pulled another try back through Jamie Salter to make it 20-14, but Venables scored and converted Leeds’ fourth try to secure a four-try bonus and leave the score at 27-14 at half-time.

However Plymouth weren’t done, and shortly after play resumed Salter ran in two converted tries, while Leeds could only add a penalty from Venables as the score narrowed to 30-28 in Tykes’ favour.

Second row Jake Brady crashed over just before the hour mark and Venables converted to make it 37-28, but Plymouth added another try – a fourth from Salter – to keep within touching distance at 37-33.

Venables bagged his second and Leeds’ sixth to take it to 42-33 and with Plymouth only adding a late penalty the points were secure for the Yorkshire side.

Action from Leeds Tykes' 42-36 victory over Plymouth Albion. Picture: Alfie Yates.

The bonus point win leaves next-to-bottom Leeds just three points behind the safety line and the side above them, Blackheath, with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Wharfedale got the better of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, winning 37-31 in an entertaining Yorkshire derby match in National Two North.

Replacement Will Lawn scored two tries, while others for Wharfedale came from hooker Madison Hunting, winger Rian Hamilton and No 8 Josh Burridge.