Leeds Tykes battle back to beat Rams late on

Leeds Tykes try scorer Alex Pleasants breaks through the Rams defence. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The Yorkshire side were left stunned as Rams powered into a 22-7 half-time lead.

First-half tries from winger Charlie Robson, flanker Tom Vooght, hooker Max Hayman and centre Connor Hayhow gave Rams a bonus point before the break, but Andrew Humberstone converted only one of the scores, something which came back to bite the visitors later in the game.

Tykes did grab one try before the break with second row Jacob Brady touching down and centre Charlie Venables adding the extras, and Leeds looked determined to score more as they came out for the second half.

Leeds Tykes player Jake Brady wins the ball in the line-out against Rams. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Venables added a penalty early in the half, and after a great team move No 8 Matt Burke touched down, Venables converting, and suddenly the Tykes were only 22-17 behind.

Prop Alex Pleasants barged over for their third try, but the conversion was charged down which left the scores tied at 22-22.

However, Venables had the final word with a last-minute penalty to clinch the win.

Wharfedale boosted their National Two campaign with a 30-18 victory over Bournville.

Leeds Tykes player Harry Jukes on the attack against Rams. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Winger Rian Hamilton scored an early try, and others followed from prop Matt Beesley and left winger Bradley Viner. With stand-off Tom Davidson kicking a conversion and two penalties, Wharfedale were 23-5 ahead at half-time.

Davidson converted his own try on the hour mark to extend their lead to 30-8, and although the visitors pulled back two late tries it didn’t put the Yorkshire side’s win in danger.

Ben Raubitschek’s try and Kit Keith’s penalty weren’t enough for Harrogate who lost out 33-8 to high-flying Fylde.

Otley continued to dominate the North Premier table with a 33-8 win over Billingham, their 15th consecutive league win this season, which leaves them seven points clear with a game in hand, while Sandal went down 28-10 against Wirral.

Ilkley’s 29-22 win over Moortown saw them move up to third, with Old Brodleians also losing, 16-10 at home against Cleckheaton.