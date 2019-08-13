Leeds super bantamweight boxer Jack Bateson braced for biggest fight of his career against English champion Michael Ramabelesta

Jack Bateson vowed that he’s ready for the biggest fight of his professional career when he steps up into his first title fight in October.

Bateson, who has 10 wins from as many professional fights, takes on English champion Michael Ramabelesta on the undercard to Josh Warrington’s IBF featherweight world title defence against Sofiane Takoucht at the First Direct Arena on October 12th.

IBF world featherweight champion, Josh Warrington, from Leeds. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The former Team GB amateur has won two eight-round contests already this year while Ramabelesta most recently scored a first-round knockout over Ryan Walker to claim the English belt.

Having made his debut in September 2017, Bateson stressed that he feels he is now ready for the opportunity at a title shot.

“I’ve sparred Michael before and I know that he’s a very good fighter,” said Bateson.

“He’s been in with some great fighters as well so, make no mistake, this is going to be a very hard fight for myself.

“But, it’s one that I feel like I’m ready for now.

“I’ve had a lot of amateur experience and I’ve had 10 professional fights. I feel like I’m ready for this sort of test now.

“If I want to fulfil my ambitions of winning the British title and a world title, then I need to be beating these types of opponents.

“I’m well up for the test. I’m ready for a hard camp and we’ll be very prepared for October 12th.”

The majority of Bateson’s professional career has been spent boxing on shows promoted by his father and manager Mark Bateson at the Elland Road Pavilion.

And while that has become his home, he’s also become accustomed to boxing on major shows – featuring on the undercard to all of Warrington’s last three fights in Leeds.

“I’ve experienced the big occasion before so I don’t feel as if that’s going to be anything new to me,” added the 25-year-old.

“It’s become quite a normal thing to me now.

“Being a title fight, this should be higher on the card and it would be great to have the support of the Leeds fans behind.

“I’m going in there as the challenger to the champion but I’m fighting in front of my city and my fans.”

He added: “Hopefully, they’ll be some more big nights to come for myself and the rest of the fighters coming through in Leeds.”

Before his tilt at the title shot, Bateson is fighting on September 6 at the Elland Road Pavilion in a six-round contest.

“I like to keep myself busy,” he explained of the decision. “I feel like it will do me good to have this fight on my dad’s show and to fully prepare for the English title fight.

“If I can put in a good performance then I’ll be ready to go straight back into the gym.

“Then I’ve got the biggest fight of my professional career for the English title. It’s going to be a busy 10 weeks ahead.”