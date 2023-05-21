Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos show fight in rousing comeback win against Team Bath in Vitality Superleague

Hull has been a happy hunting ground for Leeds Rhinos.

By Nick Westby
Published 21st May 2023, 19:44 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday the Rhinos got their third win of the season and second at the Allam Sports Centre when defeating Team Bath 59-55 to leapfrog their opponents into eighth place in the Vitality Superleague.

It was a particularly stirring achievement given Rhinos were 11 points down at half-time.

Head coach Liana Leota revealed afterwards what was said at the break to inspire the turnaround.

Leeds Rhinos netball director Liana Leota talks to her team (Picture: Tom Pearson Photography)Leeds Rhinos netball director Liana Leota talks to her team (Picture: Tom Pearson Photography)
Leeds Rhinos netball director Liana Leota talks to her team (Picture: Tom Pearson Photography)

"We talked about doing our own jobs well, playing with a little bit of fight because we really needed to do that, and we needed to show each other that we really wanted to be here,” said Leota.

“We used the Mavericks game at First Direct when we were down by 11 as an inspiration in how close we got to coming back.

"I think grabbing all that knowledge we had of being down against a very good team to then come back and compete was huge.”

