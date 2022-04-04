Leeds Rhinos netball push champions Loughborough Lightning all the way in Vitality Superleague

But the manner of the loss, having built a lead in the first quarter and kept Loughborough honest throughout the 60 minutes, suggests Leeds Rhinos really are in fine fettle in this, their second season in Vitality Superleague.

Indeed, Rhinos led 17-15 after the first quarter in a fixture rearranged from the first week of the season when a smattering of Rhinos players had Covid.

By half-time, Loughborough had reasserted a level of authority expected of a side that has only lost once this year by opening up a seven-point lead.

Sigi Burger: South African, right, alongside Vicki Oyesola scored 42 points for Leeds at Loughborough on Monday.

But the upstarts from West Yorkshire hit back and pulled to within five points at 45-40 having trailed by 11 points at one stage. Although they got close again deep in the fourth quarter, Loughborough managed to keep Rhinos at arms length.