Leeds Rhinos have made a bit of club history in their very short lifespan by extending the contract of a head coach for the first time.

Rhinos have agreed a three-year extension with Lauren Palmer, who succeeded Liana Leota in January, initially on a one-year deal.

Palmer, who at 32 was the youngest head coach in Netball Super League when she agreed to move from a coaching role at Manchester Thunder, was the club’s fourth head coach in five years.

Dan Ryan and Tracey Robinson both lasted a season apiece before leaving, while Leota was two years into a three-year contract when she left to take a role in her native New Zealand in November.

In it for the long haul: Lauren Palmer has signed a new three-year deal as Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach

Despite only having a short pre-season to work with players she had not hand-picked, Palmer took Rhinos to the final of the Netball Super Cup on the eve of the season. And although they could only finish seventh out of the eight teams, the Future Roses assistant coach has signed for the long-term at Leeds.

“I've loved my first six months here, and the fact that the club backs me, believes in the vision of where we want to take Rhinos was a massive thing for me,” she said.

“To stay for another few years is massive. I think it's a club that's got huge potential. The backroom staff, the facilities, the community engagement in the pathway, all the elements are there.

“For me, it's about getting everyone on the same page and pushing forwards. I've no doubt Rhinos in the long term can be one of the top franchises.

“Having a full pre-season is a massive thing for me, the chance to hit the ground running with the full squad. We will be working on fitness, ball work, and getting the basics nailed.

“In 2026, you'll see a competitive edge to us. We're going to be gritty. We're not going to give in. There's going to be a lot of talent on display. I think there's going to be a lot of excitement and flair in the group, while maintaining that gritty, competitive edge.”

Long-time assistant coach Maggie Birkinshaw and team manager Gerry Plant have moved on, however. Pathways lead Francine Hall will step up alongside former Manchester Thunder U19 head coach Jennifer Fields as assistants.

Palmer said: “2026 will be very different because Gerry and Maggie have both been influential and helpful, particularly in my first few months here.

“We're going to miss them, but it gave me an opportunity to reorganise the coaching structure. Francine will step up and do some coaching in an assistant coach role with me at Super League, and Jen Fields, who I've worked with before at club level with Manchester Thunder, is going to be joining us in the coaching team too.”