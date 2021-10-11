Leeds Rhinos Netball bolster their defence with signing of Rebecca Airey

NEW SIGNING: Leeds Rhinos Netball's new signing Rebekah Airey, with ball, in action against the Rhinos for Manchester Thunder earlier this season. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

The 25 year-old, who can play at goalkeeper, goal defence and wing defence started her career with Tyldesley Netball Club, before joining Tameside Netball.

She moved to Loughborough Lightning in 2014 where she made her Superleague debut before switching to Thunder in 2019 where she won the Championship. She played 20 times for Thunder last season, including in the third-fourth place play-off game against Rhinos.

“I am so looking forward to joining up with the Rhinos,” said Airey. “I think as soon as I’m with them I will be able to hit ground running. The majority of the girls there I know from the netball circuit so it will be great to be playing alongside them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRESH CHALLENGE: Rebekah Airey in action for Manchester Thunder against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

“It’s exciting to be part of the full time environment at the Rhinos, the work ethic and the culture that you get surrounded by like minded people helps drive you and it will also help because we are all very competitive which means we will all push each other.

“I am quite a versatile player so hopefully I will fit into the squad well and I love the fact that they are quite adaptable so they change quite a lot and are open and honest and direct and I appreciate that approach.”

Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball’s franchise director, said: “We are pleased to be able to bring in a player with Rebekah’s experience to our squad.

“She has played with many of the girls before and is excited to be part of our full-time environment so I am sure she will fit in perfectly. We look forward to seeing her in the blue and amber next season as we aim to build our debut season.”

Rhinos assistant coach Maggie Birkinshaw added: “Rebekah is a great addition to our squad, she can play across all three defensive positions and will bolster our defensive unit.

“She reads the game really well and is a strong and creative defender and I have been impressed with what I have seen from her at Thunder. I think her style will complement ours and her enthusiasm and competitive attitude will be great attributes for the squad.”