Leeds Rhinos gain Netball Super League status for 2025 alongside Nottingham Forest
Four years after being accepted into Netball Super League – and eight years after the county’s first incarnation of an elite tier franchise Yorkshire Jets were kicked out of the top flight – the Rhinos have been chosen alongside long-standing franchises and two new teams as part of the more streamlined elite division from 2025 onwards.
Rhinos put in a bid to be a part of the league moving forward, even though the club admitted earlier this month they required more information about such specifics as broadcast deals and the delivery model.
But after outlining a plan to grow the game, improve standards, attract new audiences and support Netball Super League’s 10-year journey towards professionalism, they have been accepted.
Leeds will join existing teams Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse, plus rebranded clubs London Mavericks and LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons alongside two new teams next season – Birmingham Panthers and Nottingham Forest Netball.
It does mean there are some established clubs to have missed out; Surrey Storm, Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens and most strikingly, Team Bath, who are five times champions of the English Super League.
Dan Busfield, franchise director of Leeds Rhinos Netball, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be part of the new Netball Super League structure as we move towards the professionalisation of the sport. We have been part of an exhaustive tender process in which we demonstrated our commitment as a club to grow on and off the court.
“The sport is now moving into a new era and we are excited to be one of the teams selected for the relaunch. We are an ambitious club who have already attracted a strong following across Yorkshire in our four seasons in the competition and we know there is huge potential for our franchise.
“We have some fantastic sponsors on board who back our ambitions and vision for the future of netball in Yorkshire.
“Netball is a huge part of our ‘One Team, Team Rhinos’ ethos in which we are proud to offer opportunities at all levels from elite to community across all our Rhinos sporting entities. We would like to thank all our partners for their support from our inception and those who have allowed us to go to the next level.”
One of those is SkyBet, who announced just hours after the eight clubs were confirmed that they had struck a one-year deal to sponsor Leeds Rhinos from 2025.
In the new league squad sizes will be reduced from 12 to 10 players with the aim of increasing playing standards.
Rhinos are still without a home venue of their own but have made a good job of taking the sport to different cities and towns in Yorkshire. This Saturday they look to keep their bid for a top-four play-off place alive by beating Severn Stars at the University of Huddersfield. Rhinos have played only one game in their home city in the 2024 season, at Leeds’ First Direct Arena in April when a crowd of 3,700 saw them beaten by Loughborough Lightning.
As part of the new league structure next season, 50 per cent of games will be played at major arenas across the country. England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly added: “This is a pivotal moment for our sport. We have the right clubs on board to shape an exciting and sustainable future for the league.”