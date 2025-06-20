YOUNGSTERS from Leeds are getting ready to take centre stage for Great Britain over the next couple of weeks at the Ball Hockey World Championships.

Five boys from Leeds Rams - Charlie Farrow, Vilem Scherks, Harry Harling, Oscar Davis and Jack Halloran - are heading out to the ISBHF Under-16 World Junior Championships in Czechia this weekend.

Just over a week later, Nadia Molenda and Eve Sadler will represent GB Women at the ISBHF Under-20s World Championships in Slovakia between July 2-6.

For the boys, they form part of a 21-strong squad heading out to the Czech city of Hradec Králové.

They will open their group stage campaign against Czechia on Wednesday, June 25, before taking on USA and Slovakia ahead of the knockout stages.

Other teams taking part in the tournament, are Canada, Hungary and Switzerland, with the hosts also fielding a second team.

GB Women start off with a double header against USA and Czechia on Wednesday, July 2 before taking on Slovakia the following day and then Canada on July 4.

The semi-finals and final will take place on Saturday, July 5.

Lee Farrow, chair of Leeds Rams Ball Hockey Club and who will be the Under-16s’ team manager out in Czechia, said selection for the youngsters was just reward for the hard work put in over recent months.

“These annual tournaments feature all the best ball hockey players from all over the world,” said Farrow.

“It means a huge amount to all the players, especially our Rams youngsters. It’s a small and niche sport compared to the likes of football, rugby and cricket but the whole club is so proud that we’ve got seven of our players representing their country.”

Ball Hockey has many similarities to ice hockey, but more ideal for people who like ice hockey but can’t skate and would like to develop their stick-handing skills.

Many ball hockey tournaments are staged at Rotherham’s Bench Buddy Arena although it emerged recently that the venue is set to close.

Leeds Rams were formed in 2019 and always looking for new players. Contact: [email protected] or visit their website: www.leedsramsbhc.co.uk​