Leeds MMA fighter Louis Lee-Scott secures UFC contract

Louis Lee-Scott has become the first MMA fighter from Leeds to have secured a contract with Dana White’s UFC following his defeat of Kaushir Saikumar by stoppage in the third of five scheduled rounds on White’s latest Las Vegas Contender Series show.

‘It’s every fighter’s ultimate ambition and I’ve made it,’ said bantamweight Lee-Scott who comes from Morley but trains under Carl Prince at Manchester Top Team. ‘This was my first time in the US, let alone fighting here. It took a while to adapt my striking and punches to beat my opponent. By the third I’d found myself. My instincts kicked in to combat his awkward style and I saw the fight go out of his eyes as I cleared his feet and knees.’

Lee-Scott struggled to make weight and was initially almost 500 grammes over. He entered the cage with 200 grammes excess weight. ‘I’m grateful I was allowed to compete. I’ve always made weight before. I always will again. I’m not making excuses but maybe I was affected by factors like the distance travelled and the different food and even weather in Nevada. These things make a difference, and I felt quite ill. It’s insane. It’s surreal. I’ve got the contract and I’m keen to show just what I can do.’

Mixed Martial Arts, or MMA, is a full-contact sport which allows fighters to use skills from different combat sports with fights taking place in an octagonal cage. Matches can be stopped by the referee or when one fighter taps the canvas. MMA has the same traditional weight divisions as boxing.

Coach Carl Prince Congratulates Louis

‘UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship’ confirmed Louis. ‘Based in Las Vegas it’s glitzy and full of American media hype but getting into means I’ll be putting Leeds on the MMA map by joining the two-dozen other British UFC fighters and hopefully becoming bantamweight champion. All without having trained abroad. I’m home in Leeds regularly and Leeds is central to my identity. Leeds is a centre for all martial arts. We had a featherweight champion in Josh Warrington. A fighter to emulate. I’m grateful for all the massive home support and determined to make Yorkshire proud.’

‘This is the culmination of fifteen years of total commitment and constant analysis of how to better his fighting technique,’ said mum Sarah Lee-Scott. ‘It’s just the beginning of what will be a star-studded career in the UFC as Louis fulfils his life ambition.’