Zachary Brooks - pictured during his time with Cowichan Valley Capitals during the 2019-20 season. Picture courtesy of Cowichan Valley Capitals/ Mijen Multimedia

The 21-year-old forward landed in the UK last week and has wasted little time in getting to know his team-mates, as well as familiarise himself with his new surroundings.

The Canadian also got a taste of what to expect from the Leeds Knights’ supporters when around 300 of them attended Monday’s open training session at the team’s Elland Road rink.

He got his on-ice introduction to head coach Ryan Aldridge and his new team-mates at the team’s first official practise session for the new season last Thursday and, with this weekend’s Yorkshire Cup pre-season challenge games against Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Seahawks, he is keen to see how that training begins to translate into authentic game time.

LANDED: Zach Brooks (centre) pictured during Monday's Leeds Knights open training session for fans at Planet Ice Leeds. Picture: Phil Harrison.

Even though little more than local pride is riding on the pre-season tournament between the three White Rose rivals, it will be invaluable preparation for both coaches and players for the weeks ahead.

As for Brooks, he just wants to contribute all over the ice for his new team and is keen to skate out in front of a Knights’ home crowd for the first time when former centre Matty Davies brings his Seahawks into town for the East Yorkshire club’s first-ever game on Saturday.

After meeting some of the Knights’ fans for the first time on Monday, Brooks is eager to please.

“It’s been great since I arrived in the UK last week,” said Brooks. “And it was loud in that building on Monday, and that is when there weren’t that many there, so I can’t wait for the barn to be filled in and hear them all and make sure that I put on a good show for them on the ice.”

Brooks has been housed along with a number of other Knights’ players in the same apartment block, a situation which should ease his transition into UK life.

“They are all great guys and the team spirit is pretty good already. I feel we’re a tight-knit group which is only a good thing for the team,” he added. “I’m excited to get going. I’ve been working out for this all summer and I can’t wait to experience hockey here. The boys have been great and look really good on the ice.”

Brooks’s transition from junior hockey in North America only came about towards the tail-end of last season when he was called-up to play for Trois-Rivières Lions, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

And while there were opportunities to try out at various summer training camps with a number of ECHL teams, Brooks was keen to develop his senior career further afield.

He comes to West Yorkshire on the back of an impressive season with the Grand Prairie Storm in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he posted an impressive 50 points in 60 games, 22 of which were goals.