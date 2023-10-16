Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Knights youngsters rewarded for early-season form with Great Britain Under-20s call-up

LEEDS KNIGHTS’ duo Oli Endicott and Fin Bradon have been rewarded for their early-season form by being called-up to the Great Britain Under-20 squad for this year’s World Championships.
By Phil Harrison
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
The six-team tournament is being held at Dumfries Ice Bowl from December 11-17 where GB will joined by Lithuania, Netherlands and Spain, along with promoted China and relegated Korea.

For Endicott, it will be his third time representing the top age group before seniors at GB level. He will hope to go into the tournament showing the kind of impressive form with which he has started the season.

In eight games, 19-year-old Endicott has posted four goals and three assists sof far, with Bradon, 17, having the one goal to his name.

CALLED UP: Leeds Knights duo Fin Bradon (left) and Oli Endicott have an international calling. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds KnightsCALLED UP: Leeds Knights duo Fin Bradon (left) and Oli Endicott have an international calling. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights
Head coach, Martin Grubb, said: “As always, there have been some very tough decisions to be made to select this final team and some very good players were left out.

“As a coaching staff we knew we needed the right mix of skill, speed, character and players who would fit into our system and embrace their role and we feel we have that.

“We are looking forward to working with this group and are all excited by a home tournament and we can’t wait till December. We would like to thank all the players for their effort and commitment to the programme.”

Fellow Yorkshire-based players Owen Bruton, of Hull Seahawks, and Sheffield Steeldogs’ newly-signed defenceman, Sam Cooper, are also in the squad.

