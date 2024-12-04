THERE was never any expectation of Leeds Knights 2 being an overnight sensation when they started their inaugural NIHL North One season.

With a focus on development and creating a further stepping stone between junior hockey and NIHL National champions Leeds Knights, silverware was not on the agenda.

And, as anticipated by those at the helm of the project, it has proved to be a testing first three months.

But, as seen in Sunday’s 7-5 home defeat to second-placed Blackburn Hawks, there are encouraging signs, not least in the way the Knights came back from 6-3 down at the start of the third period to make it a one-goal game again against an opponent who, the previous weekend, had become only the second team to beat runaway leaders Billingham Stars this season.

The Knights were always chasing the game against a team packed with more experience amid a sprinkling of talented youngsters of their own but, crucially, they stayed in the game throughout.

The previous weekend saw the perfect illustration of the season so far for Davey Lawrence’s team.

First came a chastening 14-7 defeat at home to Deeside Dragons in what Lawrence labelled an evening of “pond hockey” before, just 24 hours later, they travelled to Whitley Warriors to post an impressive 6-3 win.

There have been other tough nights, too, but Lawrence says it is all part of the learning experience for a team with the emphasis firmly on development.

ON THE UP: Edgars Vengis is thriving at all levels for Leeds Knights. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media

“That performance (against Blackburn) shows we’re building in the right areas,” said head coach Lawrence. “The D-zone is getting better and it’s just knowing that it is a young group and it’s going to take a while and it’s slow in coming

“Blackburn are arguably one of the best teams in the league, so you’ve got to be pleased with that.”

Michael Danecko and Edgars Vengis are two Knights 2 players who are seeing regular ice time in the level above under head coach Ryan Aldridge.

"It’s good for them and it’s about finding that balance,” added Lawrence. “It gives them a chance to try things that they probably wouldn’t want to do at the higher level, – it’s all about progression.”

BRIGHT FUTURE: Davey Lawrence (right) and Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

Adjusting to senior hockey from junior hockey takes time - as the vast majority of players will testify - but Lawrence is pleased with the progress made by those who have stepped up.

The aim is for more youngsters to get their first taste of senior hockey before the end of the season.

“It is a massive jump for them,” added Lawrence. “But there’s a number of them, there’s Jake Wigginton who is doing really well for us, we’ve got Harry Exley who has just stepped up on D, he’s doing a brilliant job and he’s only been with us for the past couple of weeks.

“So that’s great for them and it’s nice to see that progression from them kids. I guess that hunger comes back a little bit because it’s a new challenge for them, it’s fresh and it’s difficult and you can see that out there.”