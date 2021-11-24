Leeds Knights: Win family ticket to see the Knights face-off at Elland Road Arena
LEEDS KNIGHTS are get back to winning ways this weekend when they head to Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday before welcoming Raiders to Elland Road 24 hours later.
Each week we are teaming up with the Knights to offer a family ticket – for two adults and three children – to watch a Knights’ home game of your choice at the team’s Elland Road Ice Arena.
To enter, simply answer this question: Who is Leeds Knights’ head coach?
Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Knights Ticket Comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number and hurry as the closing date for entries is at 5pm on Monday, November 29.
The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the club.
