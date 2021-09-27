Leeds Knights - Win family ticket to see Knights face-off against Raiders at Elland Road on Sunday October 3

This Sunday they play host to Raiders IHC at Elland Road Ice Arena – and you could be there to watch it live.

We have teamed up with the Knights to offer a family ticket – for two adults and three children – to watch the game.

To enter, answer this question: Who did Leeds beat on Sunday at Elland Road?

GAME ONE: Leeds Knights' Lewis Houston battles with Sheffield Steeldogs' Ben Morgan at Elland Road - you can be there this Sunday to see the Knights take on Raiders IHC Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Knights Ticket Comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number and hurry as the closing date for entries is at 12pm on Friday, October 1.

The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the club.

