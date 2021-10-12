Leeds Knights - Win family ticket to see Knights face-off against Bees at Elland Road on Saturday, October 16
LEEDS KNIGHTS open their NIHL National league campaign this Saturday when they host Bees IHC.
The two sides met at Elland Road in the Autumn Cup on September 18 when Leeds ran out 7-1 winners.
We have teamed up with the Knights to offer a family ticket for two adults and three children to watch Saturday’s game.
To enter, answer this question: What was the score when Leeds played the Bees at Elland Road in the Autumn Cup last month?
Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Knights Ticket Comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number and hurry as the closing date for entries is at 12pm on Friday, October 15. The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the club.
JPIMedia Limited are the publishers of the YEP. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition
The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.
Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.
All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted.
No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.