Leeds Knights: Why senior Zajac can make a strong case for his junior defencemen

Twice a league winner in the old English Premier League and with more than 250 Elite League games under his belt, the 32-year-old defenceman is perhaps the archetypal ‘old head’ required to chaperone younger team-mates.

It was one reason why Knights’ owner Steve Nell was so keen to keep Zajac involved in his new team, making him one of the first signings after taking over the Leeds franchise in late April.

Being a leader on and off the ice, a player others in the room respect and listen to is a given when it comes to Zajac, particularly when the majority of his fellow defencemen are of such a tender age.

Until last week’s signing of 28-year-old ‘veteran’ Jamie Chilcott, only Bobby Streetly – aged 27 – joined Zajac in the group of Knights’ D-men aged over 23.

Ross Kennedy comes next at 23, Lewis Baldwin is 22, two-way D-man Ben Solder 21, while Jordan Griffin – at 19 – and 17-year-old Archie Hazeldine are effectively the ‘babes’ in the pack.

Yes, inexperience and youthful exuberance has, at times, got the better of Zajac’s younger colleagues – it will no doubt continue to do so throughout the remainder of the season – but the former Glasgow Clan man is confident the future for both them and the Knights looks bright.

“From a long-term perspective, we’ve got a lot of young guys on our roster,” said Zajac ahead of tonight’s NIHL National derby clash at home to Sheffield Steeldogs (7.30pm).

Leeds Knights' Sam Zajac. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

“And we want to see them continuing to develop – even guys who you forget how young they are, Baldwin, Griffin, Ethan Hehir – we’ve got a crazy young team here and the sky really is the limit for a lot of them.

“Obviously we want to be winning now and that is the main priority, but seeing these guys come on every week is a good secondary objective too.

“There have been times when some of them – Ross [Kennedy] and Griff – have been out the line-up for quite long periods through injury and that’s tough for players of that age – these are the formative years where you do a lot of your development and you forget that, for most of these guys, it is only their second year at this level.

“Again, with Benny Solder, he’s been a great addition, he’s a really talented young guy.

Leeds Knights' Lewis Baldwin. Picture: James Hardisty/JPIMedia.

“You look around the league and there are not many teams that you would swap our D-core with.

“Yes, some teams have got more experience and ours is one of the youngest D-core in the league – if not the youngest.

“But that was one of the aims at the start, we wanted a ‘D’ that skated, one that could move the puck and skate themselves out of trouble if needed and those guys have all shown they can do that.”

Given it is his first season in the second tier, Hazeldine – who only made his senior debut for hometown Nottingham Lions last April – has perhaps caught the eye more than most, his emerging talent earning him a call-up to the GB Under-18 squad that will go off to contest the World Championship Division 2A tournament in Estonia in April.

Leeds Knights' Ben Solder. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Zajac admits he has been impressed by the way the teenager has acquitted himself since making the switch to West Yorkshire, a move which has also earned him an appearance alongside older brother Joe at Elite League outfit Manchester Storm.

“It’s been a case from day one that he has surprised a lot of guys,” added Zajac.

“He has shown a maturity beyond his years.

“He’s really comfortable on the puck, he’s gifted offensively and there’s probably only a handful of British D-men period that are good on the puck and good offensively, so it’s a unique thing.

“There’s no panic about him which, again, is something you can’t really teach.

“That mentality, that kind of character, you either have it or you don’t.

Leeds Knights' Ross Kennedy. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

“He’s got in spades.”