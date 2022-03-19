Leeds Knights: Who’s in and who’s out for NIHL National clashes with Bees IHC and Telford Tigers

The 32-year-old former GB international sat out last Sunday’s 6-1 win over Milton Keynes Lightning with an upper-body injury with head coach Ryan Aldridge saying he will play no part this weekend against Bees or Telford Tigers.

Harry Gulliver continues to find more and more ice time with Manchester Storm in the Elite League and is currently viewed as a top-nine forward, meaning head coach Ryan Finnerty doesn’t want to risk him getting injured for the Knights, where he has enjoyed success since first coming in on a two-way deal last October.

Brandon Whistle remains with Sheffield Steelers for the weekend - taking on dad and former Leeds coach Dave Whistle tonight when Aaron Fox’s team head to the Motorpoint Arena to take on Nottingham Panthers, where Whistle Snr is now working as assistant coach.

Leeds Knights centre Matty Davies is on the sidelines this weekend through an upper-body injury. Picture: James Hardisty

With Ben Solder not required by parent club Manchester, Aldridge anticipates icing the same line-up that overcame Milton Keynes in such emphatic style at Elland Road.

That means there is a place on the bench again for 18-year-old Tate Shudra – brother of Knights’ two-way centre Cole – who has impressed more and more having now made 14 appearances when free from playing for Sheffield Scimitars.