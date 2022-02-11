Brandon Whistle will ice in the Elite League with the Sheffield Steelers this weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley / Steelers Media

Whistle remains on the same two-way deal between the two clubs that he signed shortly before the start of the 2021-22 season, but it’s clear the emphasis has shifted over who now has first call on him.

Prior to last weekend, whenever the two teams had games on the same night, Whistle - who scored in the Steelers’ 6-3 win at Glasgow Clan last Sunday - was an automatic pick for the Knights.

The situation now seems to have been reversed, although neither club has confirmed any change in the agreement.

Harry Gulliver is set to feature for Leeds Knights in both their NIHL National games this weekend. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Elsewhere, Cole Shudra - another on a two-way deal between the clubs - will be with the Knights against both the Raiders and Peterborough Phantoms, who play host to Ryan Aldridge’s team on Sunday evening.

Forward Harry Gulliver is expected to play both games with Leeds, while interim head coach Aldridge said he hoped the winger would be joined by Manchester Storm team-mates Ben Solder and Finlay Ulrick for the trip to Peterborough.

The Storm play at Steelers on Saturday night but don’t have a game 24 hours later.