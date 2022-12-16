Leeds Knights: What needs to happen for young Knights to clinch World Championship gold - and details of Elland Road Teddy Toss
LEEDS KNIGHTS’ quartet Oli Endicott, Carter Hamill, Archie Hazeldine and Tate Shudra can help Great Britain Under-20s clinch gold on the final day of the IIHF World Championships in Lithuania.
Hamill picked up an assist during GB’s handsome 7-0 win over the Netherlands in Kaunas on Friday, the third win of the tournament for Martin Grubb’s team.
Saturday sees them bring the curtain down on their Division 2A campaign when they are first on the ice against Spain at 10.30am (UK time).
But they will need a favour from Romania in the final encounter of the day when they take on current group leaders, Croatia.
Anything less than a regulation win for Croatia could see second-placed GB take gold – as long as they beat Spain – and the promotion to the next tier that comes with it.
If Croatia win inside 60 minutes against Romania that would put them level on points with GB – assuming they have won - enough to seal promotion . The IIHF tie-breaking criteria states that in such an event, the head-to-head result between the tied teams determines who prevails.Croatia beat GB 7-4 on Tuesday.
Jonathan McBean led the way for GB against the Netherlands with two goals, Hamill picking up an assist on his second goal which made it 7-0 in the final minute.
Bayley Harewood broke the deadlock at 16.45 but it was in the second period where the game was decided, further GB goals via Juha Lindgren, Mackenzie Stewart, Aren Francis and McBean. Jack Hopkins also got on the board at 56.46 before McBean doubled his tally.
TONIGHT sees Leeds Knights stage its Annual Teddy Bear Toss at Elland Road Ice Arena.
At last year’s event, Knights fans donated a massive 397 teddies to children over the Christmas period. This year the club will once again be donating the bears to Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) – www.chsf.org.uk. – who provide life-saving medical equipment for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU), vital ward resources and family support including parent accommodation.
To take part, simply purchase a teddy bear and put it in a bag to protect it from the ice. Then, when the Knights score their first goal of the game, throw your teddies on the ice to celebrate.